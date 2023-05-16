Advanced search
Schweizer Electronic : Data Privacy Statement for Shareholders
PU
Schweizer Electronic : Information on agenda item 1 in accordance with 124a AktG
PU
Schweizer Electronic : Information shareholders rights
PU
Schweizer Electronic : SchweizerElectronic Tabelle 3 ARRL-DVO DE englisch

05/16/2023 | 06:12am EDT

05/16/2023 | 06:12am EDT
Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 2 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

Convocation of the Annual General Meeting

on 27 June 2023

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212:

1f5e75836aeeed118146005056888925

2. Art der Mitteilung

Convocation of the General Meeting

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: NEWM

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE0005156236

2. Name des Emittenten

Schweizer Electronic AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the General Meeting

27 June 2023

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230627

2. Time of the General Meeting

10:00 a.m. (CEST)

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 8:00 UTC

3. Type of the General Meeting

Annual General Meeting

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: GMET

4. Location of the General Meeting

"Bärensaal" room of Hotels Bären,

Marktstraße 7, 78713 Schramberg-Talstadt,

Germany

2

Type of information

Description

5. Record Date

The shareholding entered in the share

register on the day of the General Meeting is

the decisive criterion for exercising

participation and voting rights. For

organisational reasons, applications for

changes to the stock register that are

received by the company after 20 June 2023,

midnight (CEST) / 22:00 UTC will not be

registered in the share register up to and

including the day of the General Meeting

(registration stop). The technical record date

is therefore 20 June 2023, midnight (CEST).

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230620

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-

medien/hauptversammlung

Type of information

Description

D. Participation in the General Meeting - Voting in person on site

1.

Method of participation by shareholder

Voting in person on site

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: PH; ISO 20022: PHYS

2.

Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the General Meeting until:

participation

20 June 2023, midnight (CEST)

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230620; 22:00 UTC

3.

Issuer deadline for voting

27 June 2023, until the end of voting in the

General Meeting

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230627; until the end of

voting in the General Meeting

3

Type of information

Description

D. Participation in the General Meeting - Voting by Postal Vote

1.

Method of participation by shareholder

Voting by Postal Vote

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: MAIL, EV; ISO20022: EVOT

2.

Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the General Meeting until:

participation

20 June 2023, midnight (CEST)

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230620; 22:00 UTC

3.

Issuer deadline for voting

Voting by Postal Vote in text form by postal

mail or by email: 26 June 2023, 24:00 (CEST)

(time of receipt is decisive)

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230626; 22:00 UTC

D. Participation in the General Meeting - company-appointed proxies

1.

Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by granting

authority and issuing instructions to the

proxies nominated by the Company

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: PX; ISO 20022: PRXY

2.

Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the General Meeting until:

participation

20 June 2023, midnight (CEST)

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230620; 22:00 UTC

4

Type of information

Description

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting authority (with voting instructions)

to the proxies nominated by the Company

- in text form by postal mail or by

email: 26 June 2023, 24:00 (CEST)

(time of receipt is decisive)

format pursuant to Implementing

Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230626; 16:00

UTC

- if attending the Annual General

Meeting in person on 27 June 2023:

until the start of voting

format pursuant to Implementing

Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230627; until the

start of voting

D. Participation in the General Meeting - proxy authorization

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through an

authorised third party

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: PX; ISO 20022: PRXY

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Registration for the General Meeting until:

participation

20 June 2023, midnight (CEST)

format pursuant to Implementing Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230620; 22:00 UTC

5

Type of information

Description

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercising of voting rights by the proxy by

Postal Vote or by granting sub-proxies and

issuing instructions to the proxies appointed

by the Company

- in the case of Postal Vote and in the

case of the granting of sub-proxies

and instructions to the proxies

nominated by the Company in text

form by postal mail or email: 26 June

2023, 24:00 (CEST) (time of receipt is

decisive)

format pursuant to Implementing

Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230626; 22:00

UTC

- if attending the Annual General

Meeting in person: until the end of

voting

format pursuant to Implementing

Regulation

(EU) 2018/1212: 20230627; until the

end of voting

Disclaimer

SEAG - Schweizer Electronic AG published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 10:11:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
