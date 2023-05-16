Schweizer Electronic : SchweizerElectronic Tabelle 3 ARRL-DVO DE englisch
Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 2 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
Convocation of the Annual General Meeting
on 27 June 2023
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212:
1f5e75836aeeed118146005056888925
2. Art der Mitteilung
Convocation of the General Meeting
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: NEWM
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE0005156236
2. Name des Emittenten
Schweizer Electronic AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1. Date of the General Meeting
27 June 2023
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230627
2. Time of the General Meeting
10:00 a.m. (CEST)
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 8:00 UTC
3. Type of the General Meeting
Annual General Meeting
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: GMET
4. Location of the General Meeting
"Bärensaal" room of Hotels Bären,
Marktstraße 7, 78713 Schramberg-Talstadt,
Germany
2
Type of information
Description
5. Record Date
The shareholding entered in the share
register on the day of the General Meeting is
the decisive criterion for exercising
participation and voting rights. For
organisational reasons, applications for
changes to the stock register that are
received by the company after 20 June 2023,
midnight (CEST) / 22:00 UTC will not be
registered in the share register up to and
including the day of the General Meeting
(registration stop). The technical record date
is therefore 20 June 2023, midnight (CEST).
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230620
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-
medien/hauptversammlung
Type of information
Description
D. Participation in the General Meeting - Voting in person on site
1.
Method of participation by shareholder
Voting in person on site
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: PH; ISO 20022: PHYS
2.
Issuer deadline for the notification of
Registration for the General Meeting until:
participation
20 June 2023, midnight (CEST)
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230620; 22:00 UTC
3.
Issuer deadline for voting
27 June 2023, until the end of voting in the
General Meeting
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230627; until the end of
voting in the General Meeting
3
Type of information
Description
D. Participation in the General Meeting - Voting by Postal Vote
1.
Method of participation by shareholder
Voting by Postal Vote
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: MAIL, EV; ISO20022: EVOT
2.
Issuer deadline for the notification of
Registration for the General Meeting until:
participation
20 June 2023, midnight (CEST)
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230620; 22:00 UTC
3.
Issuer deadline for voting
Voting by Postal Vote in text form by postal
mail or by email: 26 June 2023, 24:00 (CEST)
(time of receipt is decisive)
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230626; 22:00 UTC
D. Participation in the General Meeting - company-appointed proxies
1.
Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by granting
authority and issuing instructions to the
proxies nominated by the Company
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: PX; ISO 20022: PRXY
2.
Issuer deadline for the notification of
Registration for the General Meeting until:
participation
20 June 2023, midnight (CEST)
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230620; 22:00 UTC
4
Type of information
Description
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Granting authority (with voting instructions)
to the proxies nominated by the Company
- in text form by postal mail or by
email: 26 June 2023, 24:00 (CEST)
(time of receipt is decisive)
format pursuant to Implementing
Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230626; 16:00
UTC
- if attending the Annual General
Meeting in person on 27 June 2023:
until the start of voting
format pursuant to Implementing
Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230627; until the
start of voting
D. Participation in the General Meeting - proxy authorization
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through an
authorised third party
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: PX; ISO 20022: PRXY
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
Registration for the General Meeting until:
participation
20 June 2023, midnight (CEST)
format pursuant to Implementing Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230620; 22:00 UTC
5
Type of information
Description
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercising of voting rights by the proxy by
Postal Vote or by granting sub-proxies and
issuing instructions to the proxies appointed
by the Company
- in the case of Postal Vote and in the
case of the granting of sub-proxies
and instructions to the proxies
nominated by the Company in text
form by postal mail or email: 26 June
2023, 24:00 (CEST) (time of receipt is
decisive)
format pursuant to Implementing
Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230626; 22:00
UTC
- if attending the Annual General
Meeting in person: until the end of
voting
format pursuant to Implementing
Regulation
(EU) 2018/1212: 20230627; until the
end of voting
