Schweizer Electronic : Annual Report of Year 2020

Date Publication/event April 23, 2021 Annual financial report 2020 May 07, 2021 Announcement 1st quarter 2021 June 25, 2021 Annual General Meeting August 06, 2021 Half-yearly financial report as at June 30, 2021 November 05, 2021 Announcement 3rd quarter 2021

These dates and potential updates are also detailed on our website at

www.schweizer.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-calendar.html

Overview of consolidated results 2020 2019 Change in % (in million EUR) Revenues 98.3 120.7 -18.6 Order book 109.2 126.7 -13.8 Incoming orders 78.4 74.9 +4.6 EBITDA1) -9.5 0.1 n/a EBITDA ratio (%) -9.7 0.1 -9.8 pp EBIT2) -18.5 -6.5 >100 EBIT ratio (%) -18.8 -5.4 -13.4 pp Annual result -17.9 -5.6 >100 EPS (EUR) -4.74 -1.48 >100 Cash flow from operating activities -8.0 5.3 n/a

Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Total assets 196.7 228.9 -14.1 Investments3) 22.5 92.0 -75.5 Equity 34.3 55.2 -37.9 Equity ratio (%) 17.4 24.1 -6.7 pp Net gearing ratio (%) 180.8 60.7 +120.1 pp Working Capital 18.4 -13.3 n/a Employee (at year end)4) 945 805 +17.4

EBITDA: Total operating profit + Other operating income ./. Material costs ./. Personnel costs ./. Other operating expenses EBIT: EBITDA ./. Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets Investment according statement of development of consolidated fixed assets and intangible assets in 2020 Including temporary staff

All figures are rounded, which can lead to deviations when these are added up.