    SCE   DE0005156236

SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG

(SCE)
  Report
Schweizer Electronic : Annual Report of Year 2020

05/27/2021 | 07:31am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT 2020

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Date

Publication/event

April 23, 2021

Annual financial report 2020

May 07, 2021

Announcement 1st quarter 2021

June 25, 2021

Annual General Meeting

August 06, 2021

Half-yearly financial report as at June 30, 2021

November 05, 2021

Announcement 3rd quarter 2021

These dates and potential updates are also detailed on our website at

www.schweizer.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-calendar.html

KEY FIGURES

Overview of consolidated results

2020

2019

Change in %

(in million EUR)

Revenues

98.3

120.7

-18.6

Order book

109.2

126.7

-13.8

Incoming orders

78.4

74.9

+4.6

EBITDA1)

-9.5

0.1

n/a

EBITDA ratio (%)

-9.7

0.1

-9.8 pp

EBIT2)

-18.5

-6.5

>100

EBIT ratio (%)

-18.8

-5.4

-13.4 pp

Annual result

-17.9

-5.6

>100

EPS (EUR)

-4.74

-1.48

>100

Cash flow from operating activities

-8.0

5.3

n/a

Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Total assets

196.7

228.9

-14.1

Investments3)

22.5

92.0

-75.5

Equity

34.3

55.2

-37.9

Equity ratio (%)

17.4

24.1

-6.7 pp

Net gearing ratio (%)

180.8

60.7

+120.1 pp

Working Capital

18.4

-13.3

n/a

Employee (at year end)4)

945

805

+17.4

  1. EBITDA: Total operating profit + Other operating income ./. Material costs ./. Personnel costs ./. Other operating expenses
  2. EBIT: EBITDA ./. Depreciation of tangible and intangible assets
  3. Investment according statement of development of consolidated fixed assets and intangible assets in 2020
  4. Including temporary staff

All figures are rounded, which can lead to deviations when these are added up.

Companies . Summarised status report . Non-Financial Report . Consolidated financial statements . Corporate governance . Information

FROM AUTOMOTIVE TO COMPUTING - AT HOME IN MANY INDUSTRIES.

AUTOMOTIVE

AVIATION

INDUSTRIAL &

MEDICAL

COMMUNICATION & COMPUTING

3

OVERVIEW OF CONTENTS

4

Companies . Summarised status report . Non-Financial Report . Consolidated financial statements . Corporate governance . Information

CONTENTS

Company............................................................................................................................................

6

Schweizer - More than PCBs ................................................................................................................

6

Letter from the Executive Board........................................................................................................

16

Report of the Supervisory Board.......................................................................................................

18

Shares.....................................................................................................................................................

26

Summarised status report..............................................................................................................

30

Summarised status report of the Schweizer Group and of Schweizer Electronic AG

as at 31 December 2020.....................................................................................................................

32

Basic principles of the Group.............................................................................................................

32

Business model ....................................................................................................................................

33

Economic report...................................................................................................................................

38

Development of earnings (IFRS)...................................................................................................

42

Schweizer Electronic AG (explanations according to HGB)....................................................

53

Forecast report.....................................................................................................................................

56

Opportunities and risks report...........................................................................................................

62

Matters relevant to acquisitions.........................................................................................................

76

Corporate governance statement in accordance with section 289F and with section

315D HGB..............................................................................................................................................

79

Remuneration report............................................................................................................................

80

Non-Finacial Report........................................................................................................................

88

Non-Financial Report..........................................................................................................................

90

Consolidated finacial statements..................................................................................................

110

Consolidated income statement.......................................................................................................

112

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income......................................................................

113

Consolidated balance sheet..............................................................................................................

114

Consolidated cash flow statement...................................................................................................

115

Consolidated statement of changes in equity................................................................................

116

Notes to the consolidated financial statement...............................................................................

118

Independent Auditor's Report.......................................................................................................

173

Declaration by the legal representatives......................................................................................

183

Corporate governance...................................................................................................................

184

Corporate governance statement and corporate governance report.......................................

186

Declaration of compliance in accordance with Section 161 AktG........................................

186

Information....................................................................................................................................

200

Financial Glossary..............................................................................................................................

202

Technology Glossary.........................................................................................................................

205

Legal Notice.........................................................................................................................................

206

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SEAG - Schweizer Electronic AG published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 11:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
