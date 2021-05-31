Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Schweizer Electronic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCE   DE0005156236

SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG

(SCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schweizer Electronic : Information about agenda item 1 in accordance with § 124a AktG

05/31/2021 | 07:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schramberg

ISIN: DE0005156236

WKN: 515 623

Information about agenda item 1 in accordance with § 124a s.1 no. 2 AktG

______________________________________________________________________

Item on the agenda 1

Presentation of the prepared annual financial statements of Schweizer Electronic AG, the approved consolidated financial statements, the Group status report for Schweizer Electronic AG and the Group as of 31 December 2020, including the explanatory report of the Executive Board regarding the information pursuant to Sections 289a (1), 315a 2 (1) of the German Commercial Code and the report of the Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year

The aforementioned documentation as well as the summarised separate non-financial report for the company and the Group are available on the Internet from the date the invitation to the Annual General Meeting is published at

https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/hauptversammlung

Upon request, this documentation will be sent to each shareholder immediately and free of charge. The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements. The annual financial statements are thereby adopted. A resolution of the Annual General Meeting regarding this agenda item is therefore not required.

Disclaimer

SEAG - Schweizer Electronic AG published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 11:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
07:48aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC  : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2021
PU
07:48aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC  : Information about agenda item 1 in accordance with § 124..
PU
07:48aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC  : Information on Agenda item 6 Remuneration system for the..
PU
07:48aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC  : Information on agenda item 7 Remuneration system for mem..
PU
07:48aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC  : Information about agenda item 8 Report of the Executive ..
PU
07:48aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC  : Information about agenda item 9 Report of the Executive ..
PU
07:48aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC  : Information about agenda item 10 Report of the Executive..
PU
07:48aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC  : Information shareholders' rights
PU
07:48aSCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC  : Proxy authorisation and instruction form
PU
05/27SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC  : Annual Report of Year 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 123 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2021 -17,5 M -21,3 M -21,3 M
Net Debt 2021 126 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,9 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 945
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
Duration : Period :
Schweizer Electronic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 16,00 €
Last Close Price 14,30 €
Spread / Highest target 11,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer Chairman-Management Board
Christoph Schweizer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Kowalski Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Zizala Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chris Wu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHWEIZER ELECTRONIC AG21.70%66
MEDIATEK INC.28.65%54 876
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.11.20%28 066
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.44%19 272
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.46%12 692
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.12.85%12 549