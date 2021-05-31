Schweizer Electronic : Information about agenda item 8 Report of the Executive Board i.acc. § 71 Abs. 1 Nr. 8 S. 5 AktG i.c.w. § 186 Abs. 4 S. 2 AktG

Schramberg

ISIN: DE0005156236

WKN: 515 623

Information about agenda item 8

Report of the Executive Board on agenda item 8 in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8

German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in conjunction with Section 186 (4) Clause 2 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

______________________________________________________________________

Schweizer Electronic AG is to be authorised at this year's Annual General Meeting for five years to acquire treasury shares in the amount of up to 10% of the share capital in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Treasury shares may be acquired via the stock market, via a public purchase offer aimed at all shareholders of the company or via a public invitation to the shareholders to submit offers to sell.

Insofar as the number of shares offered to tender or offered for purchase exceeds the total volume intended by the company for acquisition, acceptance must take place under exclusion of the right to tender of the shareholders instead of the proportion of the participation quotas according to the proportion of the shares tendered or offered per shareholder. The option to prioritise small quantities of up to 100 shares to be vested per shareholder serves to simplify the allocation procedure.

The authorisation also includes the use of the acquired treasury shares, which is described in more detail below, in particular insofar as it is associated with an exclusion of the subscription right of the shareholders.