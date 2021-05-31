Schweizer Electronic : Information about agenda item 9 Report of the Executive Board i.acc. w. §203(2) s.2 AktG i.c.w.§186 (4) s.2 AktG

- 3 -

shareholders' subscription right. The new shares excluded from the shareholders' subscription right as free fractions will either be sold on the stock exchange or otherwise utilised in the best way possible for the company. Since any exclusion of the subscription right here is limited to fractional amounts, any potential dilution effect is low.

The Executive Board may only avail of its granted authorisation to exclude the subscription right to such an extent overall that the pro rata amount of the shares issued subject to the exclusion of the subscription right does not exceed 20% of the share capital, neither on the date the resolution is passed on this authorisation nor at the time of its utilisation. This limits the total amount of shares issued without subscription right from the authorised capital. Insofar as use is made, during the term of the authorised capital until its use, of other authorisations to issue or to sell company shares or to issue rights that allow the purchase of company shares or make it obligatory, while the subscription right is excluded, this must be credited against the aforementioned 20% limit. In this way, the shareholders are additionally hedged against dilution of their existing holding.

In any case, the Executive Board will carefully examine whether the use of the authorisation to issue new shares and, if applicable, to exclude the subscription right is in the interests of the company and its shareholders. It will report to the Annual General Meeting on any use of the authorisation.