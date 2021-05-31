Schweizer Electronic : Information on agenda item 7 Remuneration system for members of the Supervisory Board

- 3 -

The amount and structure of the Supervisory Board remuneration is in line with the market and enables the company to continue to be able to recruit qualified candidates for the Supervisory Board in the future. This is a prerequisite for the best possible exercise of the advisory and monitoring activities by the Supervisory Board, which in turn makes a significant contribution to the promotion of the business strategy and the long-term development of the company.

The fixed remuneration is due for payment at the end of the respective financial year. The performance-related remuneration is due at the time of a corresponding resolution of the Annual General Meeting on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit. There are no deferral periods for the payment of remuneration components.

The remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board is conclusively regulated in the Articles of Association; there are no ancillary or supplementary agreements. Remuneration is linked to the duration of the appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board. If members of the Supervisory Board resign from the Supervisory Board or one of its committees during the course of a financial year, they shall receive pro rata remuneration. There are no commitments to dismissal compensation, pension and early retirement schemes.

The remuneration rules apply equally to both shareholder representatives and employee representatives on the Supervisory Board.

The remuneration and employment conditions of the employees were and are of no significance to the remuneration system of the Supervisory Board. This already stems from the fact that the Supervisory Board remuneration is granted for an activity that is fundamentally different from the activity of employees of Schweizer Electronic AG and therefore such a so-called vertical comparison with compensation of employees is ruled out.

The remuneration system of the Supervisory Board on which remuneration is based is approved by the Annual General Meeting on the proposal of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. Remuneration is governed by the company's Articles of Association. At regular intervals, at least every four years, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board review whether the amount and structure of the remuneration are still in line with the market and are proportionate to the tasks of the Supervisory Board and the company's position. To this end, the Supervisory Board conducts a horizontal market comparison. In doing so, the Supervisory Board may seek advice from an external independent expert. If there is reason to change the remuneration system for the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting to amend the Articles of Association regulation on the remuneration of the Supervisory Board.