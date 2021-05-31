Schweizer Electronic : Information shareholders' rights

Shareholders' rights in accordance with Sections 122 (2), 126 (1), 127 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and the right to ask questions via electronic communication
Motions for additions to the Agenda in accordance with Section 122 (2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
Shareholders whose shares jointly amount to one-twentieth of the share capital (i.e. 189,000 shares) or the pro-rata amount of EUR 500,000.00 can request that items be placed on the Agenda and published pursuant to Section 122 (2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). Each new item must be accompanied by reasons or a draft resolution. The request must be addressed to the Executive Board in writing and received by the company no later than midnight (24:00) on Tuesday 25 May 2021. Please send such requests to the following address:
Schweizer Electronic AG Vorstand Einsteinstrasse 10
78713 Schramberg, Germany
We shall publish any additional items received in accordance with Section 124 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by the deadline as long as they satisfy the legal requirements.
Motions and nominations from shareholders
In accordance with Section 126 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), shareholders are entitled to submit counter-motions to proposals made by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board regarding a specific agenda item. In accordance with Section 127 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), shareholders are also entitled to submit nominations for the election of members of the Supervisory Board or for auditors.
The company shall make counter-motions as defined by Section 126 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), including the name of the shareholder and any comments by the administrator, available immediately upon receipt on the company's website at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/hauptversammlung
if the counter-motion, together with the grounds, is received by the company no later than midnight (24:00) on Thursday 10 June 2021 at the following address:
Schweizer Electronic AG
Hauptversammlung
Einsteinstrasse 10
78713 Schramberg, Germany
or fax: +49 7422 512 397
or email: ir@schweizer.ag
Counter-motions which are otherwise addressed will not be considered.
The company is entitled to not publish a counter-motion and grounds under the prerequisites specified in Section°126 (°2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) if e.g. the Executive Board would by reason of such communication become criminally liable or if the counter-motion would result in a resolution of the Annual General meeting which would be illegal or would violate the articles. The reasons for a countermotion need not be made available if they exceed 5,000 characters in total.
The above provisions shall apply mutatis mutandis to nominations from shareholders in accordance with Section 127 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). However, shareholders need not provide grounds for nominations and these need not be published, except in the cases specified in Section°126 (°2) German Stock Co rporation Act (AktG), even if the nomination does not contain the details mentioned in Section 127 Clause°3 in conjunction with Sections 124 (3) Clause 4, 125 (1) Clause 5 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).
Countermotions and nominations from shareholders, which are to be made available in accordance with Section 126 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) or Section 127 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), shall be deemed to have been submitted to the Annual General Meeting if the shareholder making the application or submitting the nomination is duly legitimised and registered for the Annual General Meeting.
Right of shareholders to ask questions by using electronic communication channels
Shareholders will be given the right to ask questions by means of electronic communication in accordance with Section 1 (2) Clause 1 No. 3 and Clause 2 of the COVID-19 Act. The Executive Board has stipulated that there will be no right for shareholders to ask questions at the virtual Annual General Meeting itself. Questions from shareholders should rather be submitted by no later than midnight (24:00) on Wednesday June 23, 2021, only via email to: ir@schweizer.ag. Questions received later will not be taken into account. A right to submit questions only exists for shareholders who are duly registered. The Executive Board shall decide at its own discretion how it answers questions.
Objections to resolutions passed by the Annual General Meeting
Shareholders who have exercised their voting rights by postal vote or by proxy shall be granted the opportunity to object to a resolution of the Annual General Meeting in accordance with Section 1 (2) Clause 1 No. 4 of the COVID-19 Act. Declarations to this effect must be sent to the company at the
email address: ir@schweizer.ag
Information Shareholders' Rights
and can be made from the start of the virtual Annual General Meeting until its closure by the Chairman of the meeting. The declaration must also include a verification of shareholder status by indicating either the name, date of birth and address of the shareholder or the shareholder number.
