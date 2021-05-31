Schweizer Electronic : Information shareholders' rights

- 2 -

Schweizer Electronic AG

Hauptversammlung

Einsteinstrasse 10

78713 Schramberg, Germany

or fax: +49 7422 512 397

or email: ir@schweizer.ag

Counter-motions which are otherwise addressed will not be considered.

The company is entitled to not publish a counter-motion and grounds under the prerequisites specified in Section°126 (°2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) if e.g. the Executive Board would by reason of such communication become criminally liable or if the counter-motion would result in a resolution of the Annual General meeting which would be illegal or would violate the articles. The reasons for a countermotion need not be made available if they exceed 5,000 characters in total.

The above provisions shall apply mutatis mutandis to nominations from shareholders in accordance with Section 127 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). However, shareholders need not provide grounds for nominations and these need not be published, except in the cases specified in Section°126 (°2) German Stock Co rporation Act (AktG), even if the nomination does not contain the details mentioned in Section 127 Clause°3 in conjunction with Sections 124 (3) Clause 4, 125 (1) Clause 5 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

Countermotions and nominations from shareholders, which are to be made available in accordance with Section 126 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) or Section 127 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), shall be deemed to have been submitted to the Annual General Meeting if the shareholder making the application or submitting the nomination is duly legitimised and registered for the Annual General Meeting.