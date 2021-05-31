Schweizer Electronic : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2021 05/31/2021 | 07:48am EDT Send by mail :

Schweizer Electronic Aktiengesellschaft Schramberg ISIN: DE0005156236 WKN: 515 623 Invitation to the 32nd Annual General Meeting We would hereby like to invite our shareholders to the Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 25 June 2021, at 10 a.m. which will be held exclusively as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the possibility of the shareholders or their proxies attending in person. Virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies

Against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Executive Board has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies and to enable the shareholders to exercise their voting rights via electronic communication and granting of power of attorney. The legal basis for this is Section 1 (1) and (2) of the Act on measures in the company, cooperative, association, foundation and home ownership law to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic of 27 March 2020, as amended by the Act of 22 December 2020 (" COVID-19 Act "). The entire Annual General Meeting will be broadcast in video and audio form on the password-protected online portal for the Annual General Meeting ( "Online Portal "). The "Online Portal" can be found via the following link: https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/hauptversammlung The effects of conducting this year's Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their proxies will be explained in further detail in Section VII. of this invitation. Agenda and proposed resolutions on the agenda 1. Presentation of the prepared annual financial statements of Schweizer Electronic AG, the approved consolidated financial statements, the Group status report for Schweizer Electronic AG and the Group as of 31 December 2020, including the explanatory report of the Executive Board regarding the information pursuant to Sections 289a (1), 315a 1 of the German Commercial Code and the report of the Supervisory Board for the 2020 financial year The aforementioned documentation as well as the summarised separate non-financial report for the company and the Group are available on the Internet from the date the invitation to the Annual General Meeting is published at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/hauptversammlung Upon request, this documentation will be sent to each shareholder immediately and free of charge. The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements. The annual financial statements are thereby adopted. A resolution of the Annual General Meeting regarding this agenda item is therefore not required. Resolution granting discharge to the members of the Executive Board

The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board propose that the members of the Executive Board in office be discharged for the performance of their duties in the 2020 financial year. Resolution granting discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board propose that the members of the Supervisory Board in office be discharged for the performance of their duties in the 2020 financial year. Election of the auditor and Group auditor for the 2021 financial year and the auditor for any review of interim financial information

The Supervisory Board proposes that Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, be appointed as the auditor and Group auditor for the 2021 financial year and for any review of the condensed financial statements and interim management report contained in the half-year financial report as of 30 June 2021, as well as for any review of additional financial information during the year within the meaning of Section 115 (7) Securities Trading Act (WpHG), provided that such a review is executed before the next Annual General Meeting.

The Supervisory Board's proposal is free of any undue influence by third parties. No arrangements were made that would have limited the options for selecting a particular auditor or audit firm to perform the audit. Election of a member of the Supervisory Board

The term of office of Mr Michael Kowalski shall end upon conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 June 2021. Dr. Stefan Krauss is to be elected as a member of the Supervisory Board as successor to Mr Kowalski. Dr Krauss resigned from his position as substitute member for Mr Christoph Schweizer at the end of the Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2021.

Pursuant to Sections 96 (1) and 101 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act in conjunction with Sections 1 (1) No. 1, 4 (1) of the German One-Third Employee Representation Act and Section 7 (1) and (3) of the Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board is composed of six members, namely four shareholder representatives and two employee representatives. 2 The Supervisory Board proposes that Dr Stefan Krauss, resident in Schwanau-Ottenheim, Lawyer, partner of the law firm, KRAUSS-LAW in Lahr/Black Forest, be elected to the company's Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 June 2021 until the end of the Annual General Meeting that decides on the approval of the actions of the managing directors for financial year 2025. Dr. Krauss has no membership of any other statutory supervisory board and no membership of any comparable domestic or foreign control committee of any commercial company. A curriculum vitae of Dr Krauss is contained in Section III. of this invitation and can be found at https://schweizer.ag/investoren-und-medien/hauptversammlung Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board

In accordance with Section 120a (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), as amended on 1 January 2020, the Annual General Meeting of a listed company decides on the approval of the remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board submitted by the Supervisory Board for each significant change to the remuneration system, but at least every four years. Pursuant to the transitional provision in Section 26j (1) Clause 1 of the Introductory Act to the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the first resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board must be passed at the Annual General Meeting, following 31 December 2020.

At its meeting on 12 April 2021, the Supervisory Board of Schweizer Electronic AG approved a new remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board that meets the requirements of Section 87a (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and takes into account the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code. The new system for the remuneration of members of the Schweizer Electronic AG Executive Board approved by the Supervisory Board is reproduced in this invitation in Section IV.

The Supervisory Board proposes that the remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board as reproduced in this invitation be approved. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board

Pursuant to Section 113 (3) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), as amended on 1 January 2020, the Annual General Meeting of a listed company must decide on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board at least every four years, whereby a resolution confirming the remuneration is permitted. Pursuant to the transitional provision in Section 26j

(1) Clause 1 of the Introductory Act to the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the first resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board must be passed at the Annual General Meeting, following 31 December 2020. The remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board is set out in Section 13 of the company's Articles of Association. The wording of Section 13 of the Articles of Association and the remuneration system on which the remuneration is based with the information 3 pursuant to Section 113 (3) Clause 3, 87a (1) Clause 2 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) is reproduced in section V.2. of this invitation. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board propose that the remuneration system reproduced in V.2 of this invitation and the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board regulated in Section 13 of the company's Articles of Association be confirmed. 8. Resolution on the authorisation to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and their use with the possibility of excluding shareholders' subscription right The authorisation to acquire treasury shares decided by the Annual General Meeting of Schweizer Electronic AG on 1 July 2016 expires on 30 June 2021. Against this backdrop, the company is to be authorised again to acquire treasury shares. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose the following resolution: As of 1 July 2021, the company is authorised to acquire treasury shares up to a total of 10% of the share capital existing at the time the resolution was adopted or - if this value is less - the share capital existing at the time the authorisation is exercised, until 24 June 2026. At no time may more than 10% of the relevant share capital of the company be attributable to the shares acquired on the basis of this authorisation together with other shares of the company which the company had already acquired or still owns or which are assigned to it in accordance with Sections 71 et seqq. Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

The authorisation may not be used by the company for the purposes of trading in treasury shares; in addition, the determination of the purpose of the acquisition is left to the discretion of the Executive Board. The authorisation may be used in whole or in part, once or several times, including by group companies or third parties acting on behalf of the company or its group companies. The restrictive provisions of Section 71 (2) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) must be observed. The Executive Board may choose to acquire shares via the stock market, via a public purchase offer aimed at all shareholders of the company or via a public invitation to the shareholders to submit offers to sell. When purchasing treasury shares via the stock exchange, the purchase price per share paid by the company (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed or fall below the arithmetic average of the prices of the share in the final auction in the XETRA trade of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (or a comparable successor system) on the last five trading days prior to the obligation to purchase by more than 10%. If the purchase is made via a public purchase offer addressed to all shareholders or via a public invitation to the shareholders to submit sales offers, the purchase price paid per share (without incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed or fall below the arithmetic mean value of the prices of the share in the final auction in the XETRA trade of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (or a comparable successor system) on the last five trading days before the publication of the decision on the submission of the offer or the acceptance of offers of the shareholders by no more than 10%. The details of the respective acquisition structure are determined by the Executive Board. If, following the publication of a public purchase offer, there are price deviations from the fixed purchase price or from a price range determined in connection with a call for offers, 4 which may be significant for the success of the offer, the purchase price or price range can be adjusted during the offer period or until acceptance. In this case, the relevant reference period is the five trading days before the date of publication of the adjustment; the 10% limit for exceeding or falling short of this amount must be applied. The volume of the offer can be limited. Insofar as the total subscription to the offer or the sales offers exceed the fixed volume, acceptance must take place in proportion to the shares tendered or offered; the right of the shareholders to offer their shares in proportion to their shareholding quotas is excluded in this respect. The preferential acceptance of small quantities of up to 100 shares tendered per shareholder may be provided. The offer to buy or the invitation to submit sales offers may contain further conditions. The Executive Board is authorised to use the treasury shares acquired on the basis of this or an earlier authorisation pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) for all legally permitted purposes, in particular to sell the acquired treasury shares via the stock exchange or through a public offer to all shareholders. With the consent of the Supervisory Board, the shares may also be used in other ways and thus excluding shareholders' subscription right in the following cases: Resale of shares in the calculated amount of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution or - if this value is lower - at the time of exercising the authorisation, if the sale price does not fall significantly below the stock exchange price. With regard to the question of exploiting the 10% limit, the exclusion of subscription right on the basis of other authorisations in direct or corresponding application of Section 186 (3) Clause 4 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) must also be taken into account; offer and transfer of shares against benefits in kind, in particular in the context of company mergers or for the (including indirect) acquisition of companies, businesses, parts of companies, participating interests or other assets or claims to the acquisition of assets, including claims against the company or its group companies; offer and transfer of the shares to persons who are or were in an employment relationship with the company or an affiliated company, as well as to members of the executive bodies of affiliated companies, whereby the employment or organisational relationship must exist at the time of the offer, commitment or transfer; use of the shares to satisfy subscription right or conversion obligations arising from bonds issued or to be issued by the company or a company in which the company has a direct or indirect majority interest; use of the shares to carry out a so-called share dividend (scrip dividend) by sale against the full or partial transfer of the shareholder's dividend claim. In addition, the Executive Board is authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to exclude shareholders' subscription right for fractional amounts in the event of the sale of shares via an offer to sell to all shareholders. If, during the term of this authorisation to sell treasury shares, other authorisations to issue or sell company shares or to issue rights that enable or oblige the purchase of company shares are exercised and the subscription right is excluded, the total number of shares issued or sold to the exclusion of the subscription right may not exceed 20% of the share capital (20% limit). 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

