Schweizer Electronic : Proxy authorisation and instruction form
05/31/2021 | 07:48am EDT
Registration form
(Virtual) Annual General Meeting 2021 of Schweizer Electronic AG on 25 June 2021
Surname, first name*
Street*
Admission ticket number*
or
Postal code, City*
Amount of shares*
* Please complete legibly in block letters.
Shareholder number*
My/Our share portfolio is hereby registered for the above Annual General Meeting. Please send the registration for the Annual General Meeting to the registration address by 18 June 2021 (midnight). Please note the information concerning registration and voting rights representation.
Due to current postal delays, we recommend that you register using the online portal.
Since the processing of the forms takes place by machine, any statements outside the given fields will not be taken into account.
1 Postal vote
I am/We are voting per postal vote as indicated on the reverse (number 4).
Please turn over to vote ►
2 Proxy voting/instructions
I/We hereby authorise the following persons/institutions, with disclosure of my/our individual name(s), to exercise the voting right as indicated below. This proxy includes the right to sub-authorise.
2a
or
2b
Proxy voting/instructions to the voting rights representative appointed by the company
I/We hereby authorise the voting rights representative appointed by the company (Ms. Elisabeth Trik, employee of Schweizer Electronic AG) with disclosure of my/our individual name(s), and including the right to sub-authorize, to vote in accordance with my/our instructions under no. 4.
Please turn over to provide instructions ►
Proxy and instructions to an intermediary/shareholders' association/voting rights advisor
I/We grant proxy authorization to the following intermediary/shareholders' association/voting rights advisor to vote in accordance with my/our instructions at no. 4. If I/we did not provide instructions, the voting right shall be exercised in accordance with the proposal of the intermediary/shareholders' association/voting rights advisor.
If these person(s) reject this authorization or declines representation, I/we hereby authorize the voting rights representative appointed by Schweizer Electronic AG under 2a to vote according to my/our instructions as given overleaf. (please delete this sentence if not desired).
Please turn over to provide instructions ►
Name of intermediary/shareholders' association/voting rights advisor
City or registered office
3 Representation by an authorised person** (please fill in in block letters)
First name***
Surname or company name***
Street***
House number***
Country
Postal code***
City***
Proxy is granted on the basis of disclosure of the name(s) and includes the exercise of all shareholder rights, including the voting right, and the right to sub-authorization.
Mandatory fields
Please expressly draw your proxy's attention to the comments on data protection and disclosure of personal data. An authorized party can only exercise the voting rights by way of an postal vote or by (sub-)authorizing the proxy of the Company.
4
Voting (postal vote) or issuing instructions for the exercise of voting rights
Proposed resolutions as published in the Federal Gazette
YES
NO
2. Resolution granting discharge to the members of the Executive Board
a)
Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer
b)
Marc Bunz ...................................................................................................................................................
c)
Dr Rolf Merte ...............................................................................................................................................
3. Resolution granting discharge to the members of the Supervisory Board
a)
Christoph Schweizer ...................................................................................................................................
b)
Dr Stephan Zizala .......................................................................................................................................
c)
Michael Kowalski .........................................................................................................................................
d)
Chris (Chuan Pin) Wu .................................................................................................................................
e)
Petra Gaiselmann .......................................................................................................................................
f)
Jürgen Kammerer .......................................................................................................................................
4. Election of the auditor and Group auditor for the 2021 financial year
and the auditor for any review of interim financial information ..........................................................................
5. Election of a member of the Supervisory Board - Dr Stefan Krauss ................................................................
6. Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system for the members of the Executive Board .................
7. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board .....................................................
Resolution on the authorisation to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and their use
with the possibility of excluding shareholders' subscription right ......................................................................
Resolution on the creation of a new authorised capital with the possibility of excluding
shareholders' subscription right and a corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association ....................
Resolution on the creation of an authorisation to issue convertible bonds, warrant bonds, participation rights, participation bonds or combinations of these instruments and to exclude subscription right, the cancellation of existing and the creation of new conditional capital and
a corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association ..............................................................................
You can cast your vote on properly submitted, admissible countermotions and nominations in the online portal.
5
Signature(s) or alternative conclusion of declaration
