Schweizer Electronic : Proxy authorisation and instruction form

Registration form

(Virtual) Annual General Meeting 2021 of Schweizer Electronic AG on 25 June 2021

Surname, first name* Street* Admission ticket number* or Postal code, City* Amount of shares* * Please complete legibly in block letters. Shareholder number*

My/Our share portfolio is hereby registered for the above Annual General Meeting. Please send the registration for the Annual General Meeting to the registration address by 18 June 2021 (midnight). Please note the information concerning registration and voting rights representation.

Due to current postal delays, we recommend that you register using the online portal.

Since the processing of the forms takes place by machine, any statements outside the given fields will not be taken into account.

1 Postal vote

I am/We are voting per postal vote as indicated on the reverse (number 4).

Please turn over to vote ►

2 Proxy voting/instructions

I/We hereby authorise the following persons/institutions, with disclosure of my/our individual name(s), to exercise the voting right as indicated below. This proxy includes the right to sub-authorise.