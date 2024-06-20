ZURICH, June 20 (Reuters) - The collapse of Swiss bank Credit Suisse last year has highlighted weaknesses in the regulatory framework, the Swiss National Bank said on Thursday.

"The SNB shares the Federal Council's view concerning need for action in the areas of capital requirements, liquidity requirements, early intervention, and recovery and resolution planning," the central bank said in its annual financial stability report.

