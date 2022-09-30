Dollar up on euro as quarter ends, commodity led currencies sink

*
Dollar up for the quarter but down for the week
*
U.S., European data show still red-hot inflation
*
Talk of yuan intervention aids Chinese currency
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) -
The dollar rose against the euro on Friday but pared gains
late in a session that was muddied by quarter-end trading while
riskier commodity-led currencies fell sharply after European
inflation hit a record high and U.S. consumer spending increased
faster than expected.
But while the dollar index was showing its
biggest quarterly gain since the first quarter 2015 it was set
for its first weekly decline in three weeks.
Sterling rose against the dollar after falling earlier in
the day. The pound last showed four straight sessions of gains
followed by wild declines on concerns about Britain's plan to
slash taxes and pay for it with more borrowing.
After hitting a record low on Monday, the British currency
was on track for a weekly gain after the Bank of England bought
British government bonds, known as gilts, on Wednesday, Thursday
and Friday.
Data on Friday showed euro zone inflation zoomed past
forecasts to hit 10.0% in September, reinforcing expectations
for another jumbo European Central Bank rate hike next month.
The U.S. Commerce Department said the personal consumption
expenditures price index (PCE), which the Federal Reserve
targets at 2%, rose 6.2% year-on-year in August. This gave the
Fed less reason to slow down its rate hiking cycle after raising
U.S. borrowing costs faster in 2022 than any time since the
1980s.
"Today's trading is distorted by quarter-end and month-end
order flows," as investors focused on rebalancing portfolios
rather than on data said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed
income and currency strategy at Amundi U.S. in Boston.
But the strategist expects to see the dollar continue
its upward direction as investors revert to trading on
fundaments such afundamentalsamentals end.
"At this point you can't fight the strong bullish dollar
trend since its underpinned by counter cyclical factors such as
concerns about global growth, geopolitical risk and rising U.S.
interest rates," Upadhyaya said.
Meanwhile, trading in currencies from countries that are
heavily dependent on commodities reacted strongly to the hot
inflation data on Friday due to concerns about demand and global
economic growth, according to Upadhyaya.
The U.S. dollar was up 1.04% against the Canadian dollar
while New Zealand's kiwi was down 2.24% and
the Australian dollar was down 1.62.
The pound, after touching $1.1235, was last up
0.28% on the day at $1.11500.
The euro was down 0.10% at $0.98055. The dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was
down 0.08% on the day but on track for a quarterly gain of 7.2%.
But on a weekly basis the index was set for its first
decline in three, last down 0.899%.
"The inflation data today surprised higher once again. That
will keep upward pressure on interest rates and the dollar,"
said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at Forexlive, a
currency analysis firm in Toronto.
But at the quarter-end Button also said "fundamental
considerations often take a back seat."
Foreign exchange volatility has surged as investors have
fretted about inflation and economic growth in the face of
aggressive global monetary tightening. Also fraying nerves has
been the Britiah mini-budget fallout and concerns about
escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war.
In a sign of the rush for the safety of the dollar, demand
for the U.S. currency in derivative markets surged on Friday to
its highest since the COVID-19 crisis in 2020.
So far this year, the dollar index has soared almost 17%.
For the month, the index was on track for a 3.15% gain, its
biggest since April.
The dollar was up 0.2% against the yen at 144.765
, and has been mostly tracking sideways since early
September.
Japan made its first yen buying intervention since 1998
last week to prop up its currency. It spent a record 2.8
trillion yen ($19.7 billion), Ministry of Finance data showed on
Friday, draining nearly 15% of funds it has available for
intervention.
Elsewhere, China's yuan recouped come losses from from the
previous day's session after Reuters reported the central bank
had told major state-owned banks to be ready to support the
currency in offshore trading.
The Swiss franc fell after the Swiss National Bank said it
had intervened in the foreign exchange market in the
second-quarter to support the currency. The dollar
rose 1.05% versus the franc.
