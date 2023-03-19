Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:54 2023-03-17 pm EDT
4550.00 CHF   -1.52%
05:24pFed, other central banks set joint liquidity operation
RE
03:01pSwiss gov't providing a 9 billion franc loss guarantee
RE
02:36pUBS to take over Credit Suisse, assume up to 5 bln Swiss francs in losses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fed, other central banks set joint liquidity operation

03/19/2023 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Sunday said it had joined with the Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank in a coordinated action to enhance the provision of liquidity through the standing U.S. dollar swap line arrangements.

The move came on the heels of a deal brokered by Swiss authorities to have UBS buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse to prevent its disorderly collapse and signals the depth of concern central bankers have over the recent turmoil in the financial system on both sides of the Atlantic.

"To improve the swap lines' effectiveness in providing U.S. dollar funding, the central banks currently offering U.S. dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of seven-day maturity operations from weekly to daily," the Fed said in a statement issued alongside announcements from the other five central banks.

Operations will commence on Monday and will continue at least through the end of April, the Fed said.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.41% 0.62161 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.22% 0.6711 Delayed Quote.-2.21%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.31% 1.13056 Delayed Quote.0.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.25% 1.2205 Delayed Quote.0.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.24% 0.6752 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.12% 0.7289 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.03% 0.134354 Delayed Quote.0.60%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.28% 13.282 Delayed Quote.0.35%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.11% 140.779 Delayed Quote.0.86%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.34% 0.98967 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.21% 1.06864 Delayed Quote.-0.83%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.01% 11.793 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.27% 0.01119 Delayed Quote.0.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.09% 0.012121 Delayed Quote.0.15%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.54% 0.7023 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.39% 0.58107 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.24% 0.62732 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.02% 0.012016 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK -1.52% 4550 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.13% 0.6892 Delayed Quote.0.41%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.67% 0.088709 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.15% 1.37064 Delayed Quote.1.32%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.05% 0.9263 Delayed Quote.0.53%
All news about SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
05:24pFed, other central banks set joint liquidity operation
RE
03:01pSwiss gov't providing a 9 billion franc loss guarantee
RE
02:36pUBS to take over Credit Suisse, assume up to 5 bln Swiss francs in losses
RE
02:36pUBS to take over Credit Suisse - central bank
RE
12:12pSwiss authorities mull imposing losses on Credit Suisse bondholders -sources
RE
03/17Exclusive-Some Credit Suisse counterparties put curbs on new dealings involving lender ..
RE
03/17Analysis-As worries over banks swirl, investors seek protection against market crash
RE
03/17Credit Suisse managed funds' net outflows top $450 million -Morningstar
RE
03/17Global turmoil makes Australian banks' refinancing mountain a harder climb
RE
03/16ECB Policymakers Said to Only Agree Rate Hike After Credit Suisse Lifeline
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 682 M 28 766 M 28 766 M
Net income 2021 26 300 M 28 355 M 28 355 M
Net cash 2021 18 424 M 19 863 M 19 863 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 455 M 491 M 491 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Peter Thuring Head-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK-5.01%491
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623