    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-12-09 am EST
4860.00 CHF   +1.25%
Marketmind: Last hurrahs

12/11/2022 | 04:47pm EST
People wearing protective suits wait at a waiting hall of a railway station, after the government eased curbs on COVID-19 control, in Wuhan

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever.

The finishing line for one of the most turbulent financial market years on record is in sight, but investors must brace for one final wave of volatility this week as the Federal Reserve and three other major central banks set interest rates.

The Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are all widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points each later this week, so the potential market disruption will come from the subsequent press conferences.

In Asia, the central bank of The Philippines is expected follow the Fed and reduce the pace of rate hikes to 50 bps from 75 bps at its last meeting, and policymakers in Taiwan are expected to deliver another 12.5 bps hike.

Chinese retail sales, Indian inflation and Australian unemployment are among the regional economic data highlights this week, and markets will continue to be sensitive to the ebb and flow of Beijing relaxing its zero-COVID policy.

But the direction and tone for the week will be set by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Washington, and to a lesser extent European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in Frankfurt and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey in London.

So far this month we have had 'hawkish' hikes from Australia and India, countered by a 'dovish' hike from Canada. Investors go into the meetings in cautious mood - the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index has chalked up two consecutive weekly declines, and the MSCI World index just posted its biggest weekly fall since September.

This is despite the clear optimism surrounding China's economic reopening - Shanghai stocks gained 3.3% last week and have risen five of the last six weeks, and both the onshore and offshore yuan exchange rates rallied through the 7 per dollar mark last week.

Graphic: Chinese stocks - weekly change -

But as China's COVID curbs fade, China's health system will be severely tested and the impact on its 1.4 billion population remains to be seen.

In Hong Kong, meanwhile, pro-democracy tycoon and China critic Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for fraud.

Annual inflation in India is expected to have slowed to 6.4% in November from 6.77% in October, which would be the lowest since February.

Three key developments that could provide more direction to markets on Monday:

- India inflation (November)

- Japan goods prices (November)

- Japan Business Survey index (Q4)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Fla.; Editing by Diane Craft)

By Jamie McGeever


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.05% 0.63385 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.67942 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.13% 1.14405 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.04% 1.22558 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.08% 0.68368 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.7323 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.02% 0.134344 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.26% 13.222 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.05% 0.9837 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.05308 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.15% 11.979 Delayed Quote.2.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.02% 0.011329 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.012127 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
JAPAN BUSINESS SYSTEMS, INC. 1.19% 3405 Delayed Quote.0.00%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.13% 0.6831 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) 1.32% 635.752 Real-time Quote.-20.50%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 1.57% 530.049 Real-time Quote.-29.69%
MSCI WORLD -0.28% 2662.86 Real-time Quote.-17.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.55% 0.59703 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.64091 Delayed Quote.-6.72%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.02% 0.014947 Delayed Quote.21.84%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK 1.25% 4860 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.35% 0.6893 Delayed Quote.2.31%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.05% 0.090451 Delayed Quote.-10.10%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.07% 6.96504 Delayed Quote.9.65%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.02% 0.9342 Delayed Quote.2.61%
Financials
Sales 2021 26 682 M 28 615 M 28 615 M
Net income 2021 26 300 M 28 206 M 28 206 M
Net cash 2021 18 424 M 19 759 M 19 759 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 486 M 521 M 521 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
