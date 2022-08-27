Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-26 am EDT
5840.00 CHF   -0.68%
01:11pMONETARY POLICY UNDER NEW CONSTRAINTS : challenges for the Swiss National Bank
PU
01:09pSNB's Jordan sees no need to adjust inflation target
RE
08/18Norway and New Zealand deliver latest big rate hikes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SNB's Jordan sees no need to adjust inflation target

08/27/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) sees no need to adjust its definition of price stability from its current target of "a rise in consumer prices of less than 2% per year", Chairman Thomas Jordan in a speech he is due to deliver in Jackson, Wyoming.

Raising the inflation target would lead to an increase in expected and realised inflation, reducing the need to resort to unconventional monetary policy tools such as forex market interventions, Jordan says in the speech, a copy of which was released to reporters on Saturday.

He joins other central bank officials at the Jackson Hole conference hosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

But he said a significantly higher inflation target would not be compatible with ensuring price stability.

"Higher rates of inflation would be neither understood nor accepted in Switzerland," he said.

He also dismissed targeting an average inflation rate over a given period, saying the Swiss economy had proven it could deal well with temporary inflation shocks, and compensating for past deviations from a targeted average would massively increase volatility in prices and output.

A third possible adjustment - choosing a point target rather than a range - would complicate the implementation of the SNB's monetary policy. Targeting a range gave the central bank some flexibility as it could let inflation persist at the upper or lower end of the range for some time without losing credibility, Jordan said.

"In particular, this allows us to better absorb different global inflation regimes," he said, adding that in recent years the SNB would have had to take significantly stronger monetary policy easing measures if it had wanted to meet a 2% point target for inflation.

The European Central Bank set a new inflation target of 2% last year and said it would consider climate change criteria for its asset purchases.

Realism and flexibility in the inflation target do not mean compromising on price stability, Jordan said. "We have repeatedly proved that we are prepared to act decisively if price stability is at threat," he said.

The SNB raised rates by 50 basis points in June.

Jordan also rejected the idea of broadening the SNB's mandate to include climate protection or wealth redistribution, saying these were ultimately political goals the SNB did not have the instruments to address.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.29% 0.6633 Delayed Quote.1.35%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.08% 1.1334 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.53% 0.74079 Delayed Quote.3.21%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.08% 0.140562 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.54% 12.822 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.17% 0.96237 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.28% 12.315 Delayed Quote.4.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.17% 0.012083 Delayed Quote.-1.54%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.51% 0.701 Delayed Quote.-11.09%
LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.29% 0.17 Delayed Quote.34.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.49% 0.5898 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.07% 0.016022 Delayed Quote.31.84%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK -0.68% 5840 Delayed Quote.11.45%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.40% 0.69 Delayed Quote.2.60%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.53% 0.090565 Delayed Quote.-9.73%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.27% 0.9662 Delayed Quote.5.65%
All news about SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
01:11pMONETARY POLICY UNDER NEW CONSTRAINT : challenges for the Swiss National Bank
PU
01:09pSNB's Jordan sees no need to adjust inflation target
RE
08/18Norway and New Zealand deliver latest big rate hikes
RE
08/15Swiss National Bank's Sight Deposits Rise to $794.5 Billion in Recent Week
MT
08/05Swiss Foreign Currency Reserves Inch Up in July
MT
08/03Swiss Inflation Rate Stabilizes at 3.4% in July Amid Expectations of Another Rate Hike
MT
08/03Swiss inflation holds steady at 3.4% in July
RE
07/29Schweizerische Nationalbank Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
07/29Swiss National Bank Swings to Interim Loss On Foreign Exchange Fluctuations
MT
07/29Swiss National Bank posts record H1 loss, says no policy impact
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 26 682 M 27 687 M 27 687 M
Net income 2021 26 300 M 27 291 M 27 291 M
Net cash 2021 18 424 M 19 118 M 19 118 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 584 M 606 M 606 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK11.45%606
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.58%336 278
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.51%273 439
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.18%215 359
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.36%166 780
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.44%157 475