Schweizerische Nationalbank : Interim results of the Swiss National Bank as at 30 June 2022

Zurich, 29 July 2022

Interim results of the Swiss National Bank as at 30 June 2022

The Swiss National Bank reports a loss of CHF 95.2 billion for the first half of 2022.

The loss on foreign currency positions amounted to CHF 97.4 billion. A valuation gain

of CHF 2.4 billion was recorded on gold holdings. The profit on Swiss franc positions was CHF 35.1 million.

The SNB's financial result depends largely on developments in the gold, foreign exchange and capital markets. Strong fluctuations are therefore to be expected, and only provisional conclusions are possible as regards the annual result.

Loss on foreign currency positions

The loss on foreign currency positions totalled CHF 97.4 billion.

Interest and dividend income amounted to CHF 3.3 billion and CHF 2.3 billion respectively. Price losses of CHF 48.7 billion were recorded on interest-bearing paper and instruments, and CHF 44.0 billion in price losses were recorded on equity securities and instruments. Exchange rate-related losses totalled CHF 10.3 billion.

Valuation gain on gold holdings

A valuation gain of CHF 2.4 billion was recorded on gold holdings, which remained unchanged in volume terms. Gold was trading at CHF 55,836 per kilogram at the end of June 2022 (end-2021: CHF 53,548).