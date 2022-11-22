Schweizerische Nationalbank : Marco Huwiler appointed new SNB delegate for Zurich economic region

Press release

Communications

P.O. Box, CH-8022 Zurich Telephone +41 58 631 00 00 communications@snb.ch

Zurich, 22 November 2022

Marco Huwiler appointed new SNB delegate for Zurich economic region

With effect from 1 December 2022, Marco Huwiler will take on the function of Swiss National Bank delegate for regional economic relations for the Zurich region. He succeeds Fabian Schnell, who left the SNB at the end of October.

Marco Huwiler graduated from the University of Basel with a PhD in Economics. He joined the SNB in 1998 as a research assistant and has since held various positions within the SNB, including Head of Financial Market Analysis, and latterly headed the SNB's branch office in Singapore. During his career, he has also worked at a Swiss private bank and as SNB representative at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The SNB's eight delegates for regional economic relations represent the SNB in the various regions of Switzerland. They maintain regular contact with companies from different industries, and provide the Governing Board with information about the economic situation. They also have the task of briefing their regions on the SNB's monetary policy.

Page 1/1