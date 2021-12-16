Schweizerische Nationalbank : Monetary policy assessment of 16 December 2021

Press release

Communications

Zurich, 16 December 2021

Monetary policy assessment of 16 December 2021

Swiss National Bank maintains expansionary monetary policy

The SNB is maintaining its expansionary monetary policy. It is thus ensuring price stability and supporting the Swiss economy in its recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. It is keeping the SNB policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at −0.75%, and remains willing to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, in order to counter upward pressure on the Swiss franc. In so doing, it takes the overall currency situation into consideration. The Swiss franc remains highly valued.

The SNB's new conditional inflation forecast for 2021 and 2022 is slightly above that of September (cf. chart 1). This is primarily due to higher import prices, above all for oil products and for goods affected by global supply bottlenecks. In the longer term, the inflation forecast is virtually unchanged compared with September. The new forecast stands at 0.6% for 2021, 1.0% for 2022, and 0.6% for 2023 (cf. table 1). The conditional inflation forecast is based on the assumption that the SNB policy rate remains at −0.75% over the entire forecast horizon.

The coronavirus pandemic is continuing to shape the global economic situation. The economic recovery worldwide weakened somewhat in the third quarter due to waves of infection in certain areas and supply bottlenecks in various industries in the manufacturing sector. At the same time, inflation was unusually high in both the US and the euro area. In addition to supply chain problems, higher energy prices also played an important role in this respect.

In its baseline scenario for the global economy, the SNB assumes that extensive containment measures will not have to be introduced again, this despite the adverse developments regarding the pandemic at present. The economic recovery should thus continue, albeit somewhat subdued. Supply bottlenecks are likely to persist for some time yet, leading to price increases for the goods concerned. This situation is likely to ease over the medium term, however, with inflation abroad dropping back to more moderate levels.

