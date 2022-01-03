Schweizerische Nationalbank : Promotions at the Swiss National Bank

Press release
Communications
P.O. Box, CH-8022 Zurich Telephone +41 58 631 00 00 communications@snb.ch
Zurich/Berne, 3 January 2022
Promotions at the Swiss National Bank
The Enlarged Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank has made the following promotions as of 1 January 2022:
Director:
M. Sophie Faber, Head of Risk Management
Deputy Director:
Maurizio Denaro, Head of Middle Office, Banking Operations
Page 1/1
Disclaimer
SNB - Swiss National Bank published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 08:38:05 UTC.