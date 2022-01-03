Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schweizerische Nationalbank : Promotions at the Swiss National Bank

01/03/2022 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Communications

P.O. Box, CH-8022 Zurich Telephone +41 58 631 00 00 communications@snb.ch

Zurich/Berne, 3 January 2022

Promotions at the Swiss National Bank

The Enlarged Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank has made the following promotions as of 1 January 2022:

Director:

M. Sophie Faber, Head of Risk Management

Deputy Director:

Maurizio Denaro, Head of Middle Office, Banking Operations

Page 1/1

Disclaimer

SNB - Swiss National Bank published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 08:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
01/02Swiss National Bank Forex Interventions Slip to $3.1 Billion in Q3 2021
MT
2021SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Quarterly Bulletin 4/2021
PU
2021SWISS BALANCE OF PAYMENTS AND INTERN : Q3 2021
PU
2021Swiss Q3 Current Account Surplus Rises to $26 Billion
MT
2021SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Direct Investment, 2020 edition
PU
2021Swiss National Bank Plans No Change In Negative Rates Exemption Threshold, Says Preside..
MT
2021European Stocks Rally as Investors React to BoE, ECB Decisions
MT
2021SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Introductory remarks, news conference
PU
2021Swiss National Bank Maintains Interest Rate at -0.75%, Lifts Inflation Forecast
MT
2021SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Monetary policy assessment of 16 December 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 21 249 M 23 244 M 23 244 M
Net income 2020 20 870 M 22 828 M 22 828 M
Net cash 2020 22 318 M 24 413 M 24 413 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,02x
Yield 2020 0,32%
Capitalization 524 M 575 M 573 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK0.00%575
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%467 966
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%364 110
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%245 478
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.0.00%193 826
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%191 307