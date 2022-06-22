Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  06:22 2022-06-22 am EDT
6480.00 CHF   -1.82%
09:15aSCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Quarterly Bulletin 2/2022
PU
07:05aSCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Confederation and SNB facilitate exchange of Ukrainian currency at Swiss commercial banks
PU
04:57aKOF Warns of Swiss Recession, Cuts Growth Forecasts Amid Fallout from Ukraine War
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schweizerische Nationalbank : Quarterly Bulletin 2/2022

06/22/2022 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Bulletin 2 / 2022  June

Quarterly Bulletin

2 / 2022 June

Volume 40

Contents

Page

Monetary policy report

4

1

Monetary policy decision of 16 June 2022

6

Monetary policy strategy at the SNB

7

2

Global economic environment

8

3

Economic developments in Switzerland

14

4

Prices and inflation expectations

19

5

Monetary developments

22

Business cycle signals

28

Chronicle of monetary events

36

Glossary

38

Quarterly Bulletin 2 / 2022  June

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SNB - Swiss National Bank published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 13:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
09:15aSCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Quarterly Bulletin 2/2022
PU
07:05aSCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Confederation and SNB facilitate exchange of Ukrainian curre..
PU
04:57aKOF Warns of Swiss Recession, Cuts Growth Forecasts Amid Fallout from Ukraine War
MT
03:11aSwiss Current Account Surplus Rises in Q1
MT
03:05aSWISS BALANCE OF PAYMENTS AND INTERN : Q1 2022
PU
06/21Banque Cantonale De Genève Predicts Another Lift in Swiss Central Bank Rate
MT
06/21Swiss M3 Money Supply Inches Up in May
MT
06/20Swiss sight deposits dip, pointing to reduced SNB FX intervention
RE
06/20Swiss sight deposits dip, pointing to reduced SNB FX intervention
RE
06/17Global markets quake as central banks grow more hawkish
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 26 682 M 27 671 M 27 671 M
Net income 2021 26 300 M 27 275 M 27 275 M
Net cash 2021 18 424 M 19 107 M 19 107 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 660 M 684 M 684 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK25.95%684
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.62%340 199
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%264 669
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.55%242 715
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.63%181 689
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.20%153 353