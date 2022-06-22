Schweizerische Nationalbank : Quarterly Bulletin 2/2022

Quarterly Bulletin 2 / 2022 June
Monetary policy report
4
1
Monetary policy decision of 16 June 2022
6
Monetary policy strategy at the SNB
7
2
Global economic environment
8
3
Economic developments in Switzerland
14
Prices and inflation expectations
19
5
Monetary developments
22
Business cycle signals
28
Chronicle of monetary events
36
Glossary
38
