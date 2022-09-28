Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:29 2022-09-28 am EDT
4945.00 CHF   +0.10%
09:16aSchweizerische Nationalbank : Quarterly Bulletin 3/2022
PU
09/23Schweizerische Nationalbank : Safeguarding the principles of regulatory policy
PU
09/23Swiss National Bank ready for further steps to combat inflation - Jordan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schweizerische Nationalbank : Quarterly Bulletin 3/2022

09/28/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Bulletin 3 / 2022  September

Quarterly Bulletin 3 / 2022  September

Volume 40

Contents

Page

Monetary policy report

4

1

Monetary policy decision of 22 September 2022

6

Monetary policy strategy at the SNB

7

2

Global economic environment

8

3

Economic developments in Switzerland

14

4

Prices and inflation expectations

19

5

Monetary developments

22

Business cycle signals

28

Chronicle of monetary events

36

Glossary

38

Quarterly Bulletin 3 / 2022  September

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SNB - Swiss National Bank published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
09:16aSchweizerische Nationalbank : Quarterly Bulletin 3/2022
PU
09/23Schweizerische Nationalbank : Safeguarding the principles of regulatory policy
PU
09/23Swiss National Bank ready for further steps to combat inflation - Jordan
RE
09/23Swiss National Bank Chairman Says Recession Risk Cannot be Dismissed
MT
09/23Swiss Balance Of Payments And Intern : Q2 2022
PU
09/23Swiss Current Account Surplus Slips in Q2
MT
09/23SNB's Jordan can't rule out recession - Blick paper
RE
09/22Schweizerische Nationalbank : Sixth Karl Brunner Distinguished Lecture - Introduction of B..
PU
09/22Schweizerische Nationalbank : Introductory remarks, news conference
PU
09/22Swiss National Bank Joins European Peers in Lifting Rates Out of Negative Territory
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 682 M 26 937 M 26 937 M
Net income 2021 26 300 M 26 551 M 26 551 M
Net cash 2021 18 424 M 18 600 M 18 600 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 494 M 499 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK-5.73%499
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.56%311 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.25%245 637
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-15.45%204 179
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.57%151 836
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.56%147 050