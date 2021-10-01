Schweizerische Nationalbank : Rajna Gibson Brandon nominated for election to Bank Council of Swiss National Bank

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Communications

Berne/Zurich, 1 October 2021

Rajna Gibson Brandon nominated for election to Bank Council of Swiss National Bank

At its meeting today, the Bank Council of the Swiss National Bank decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders of 29 April 2022 that Rajna Gibson Brandon be elected to the SNB Bank Council for the remainder of the 2020-2024 term of office. Rajna Gibson Brandon is Professor of Finance at the University of Geneva.

With effect from 1 May 2022, Ms Gibson Brandon will succeed Monika Bütler, who will be stepping down at the end of April 2022 due to the statutory limit on the maximum term of office. Monika Bütler was elected to the Bank Council in 2010 and has rendered outstanding services particularly as a Member of the Compensation Committee and the Risk Committee. The SNB would like to take this opportunity to thank Monika Bütler for her hard work on the Bank Council and wish her all the best for the future.

