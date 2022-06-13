South African rand slips to almost four-week low

June 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell early on
Monday, ahead of a policy-focused week in which the U.S. Federal
Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE) are expected to raise
interest rates to tame inflation.
At 0634 GMT, the rand traded at 16.0300 against the
dollar, down 1.01% from its previous close, its lowest in almost
four weeks.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major peers, was up slightly at 104.5,
as hot May U.S. inflation data on Friday drove up Treasury
yields.
"Emerging market currencies are vulnerable at the start of
the week as U.S. Treasury yields rise and equities tumble. The
ZAR will not escape this sentiment," ETM Analytics said in a
research note.
The rand is set to take its cues from global markets in what
is a relatively quiet week on the domestic data front.
The focus will be on central banks' efforts, with the Fed
and the BoE expected to raise rates. While there is a chance the
Swiss National Bank will also hike, little change is expected
from the Bank of Japan.
The government's benchmark 2030 bond was lower in
early deals, with the yield up 13 basis points to 10.335%.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Potter)