Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  03:00 2022-06-13 am EDT
7340.00 CHF   -0.27%
02:51aSouth African rand slips to almost four-week low
RE
06/10MARKETMIND : The race to the exit
RE
06/09Central banks double down in fight against 'galloping' inflation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South African rand slips to almost four-week low

06/13/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell early on Monday, ahead of a policy-focused week in which the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE) are expected to raise interest rates to tame inflation.

At 0634 GMT, the rand traded at 16.0300 against the dollar, down 1.01% from its previous close, its lowest in almost four weeks.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major peers, was up slightly at 104.5, as hot May U.S. inflation data on Friday drove up Treasury yields.

"Emerging market currencies are vulnerable at the start of the week as U.S. Treasury yields rise and equities tumble. The ZAR will not escape this sentiment," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

The rand is set to take its cues from global markets in what is a relatively quiet week on the domestic data front.

The focus will be on central banks' efforts, with the Fed and the BoE expected to raise rates. While there is a chance the Swiss National Bank will also hike, little change is expected from the Bank of Japan.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was lower in early deals, with the yield up 13 basis points to 10.335%. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.10% 0.5722 Delayed Quote.6.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.22714 Delayed Quote.-8.98%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.11% 0.635768 Delayed Quote.8.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.78018 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.18% 12848.86 Real-time Quote.5.43%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.04% 0.85432 Delayed Quote.1.63%
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.63% 16.76499 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.04837 Delayed Quote.-7.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.38% 0.010438 Delayed Quote.4.79%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.06% 0.012797 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.63407 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK -0.27% 7340 Delayed Quote.40.46%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.04% 0.814843 Delayed Quote.9.87%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.65% 15.9901 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
All news about SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
02:51aSouth African rand slips to almost four-week low
RE
06/10MARKETMIND : The race to the exit
RE
06/09Central banks double down in fight against 'galloping' inflation
RE
06/07Swiss Foreign Currency Reserves Inch Up in May
MT
06/02Swiss catch inflation bug as prices rise fastest in 14 years
RE
06/01Swiss National Bank To Review High Inflation At June Monetary Policy Meeting, Vice Chai..
MT
05/31Swiss National Bank will examine persistence of inflation - Vice Chairman
RE
05/25Swiss National Bank Chair Notes Shift In Global Monetary Policy To Tightening Phase
MT
05/25Swiss National Bank chairman says global monetary policy moving into tightening phase -..
RE
05/23Swiss National Bank Will Tighten Monetary Policy If Inflation Remains Outside Targets, ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 26 682 M 26 992 M 26 992 M
Net income 2021 26 300 M 26 606 M 26 606 M
Net cash 2021 18 424 M 18 638 M 18 638 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 736 M 745 M 745 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK40.46%745
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.50%351 124
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.44%267 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.41%238 792
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 793
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.63%151 965