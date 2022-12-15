Stocks slide but dollar gains as central banks continue inflation battle

(Updates to late-morning U.S. trading)
*
Wall Street and global stocks fall after rate hikes,
retail
sales data
*
Dollar advances; euro, pound decline
*
Treasury yields tick down
*
Oil prices pull back
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares fell globally on Thursday,
while the U.S. dollar gained and Treasury yields ticked down, as
major central banks hiked interest rates in their final policy
decisions of the year.
A day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expected rates
to stay higher for longer, U.S. retail sales fell more than
expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior
month, while the labor market remained tight.
"The rush to buy all risk assets faded fairly quickly as the
short-term angst around inflation/disinflation is temporarily
tabled and the market starts to look to the future for the next
catalyst," said Christian Hoffmann, portfolio manager and
managing director at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa
Fe.
Stocks fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average
slipping 2%, the S&P 500 down about 2.25% and the Nasdaq
Composite off 2.7%.
In Europe, the Bank of England (BoE) delivered its ninth
straight rate rise and the eighth of 2022, saying even though UK
inflation has peaked, it believes more increases will be
necessary.
The European Central Bank (ECB) also raised rates by half a
percentage point, its fourth successive hike, and outlined plans
to shrink its bloated balance sheet from March, hoping that
higher borrowing costs will finally arrest runaway inflation.
The pound fell by 1.67% against the dollar after
the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favour of the
half-point rise to 3.50%, highlighting the split among
policymakers on how to tackle inflation, wage growth and a
slowing economy.
"The extent of the divisions across the committee is an
eye-opener," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec.
"While it is normal to see policymakers disagree towards the end
of a rate cycle, the split makes it more difficult to predict
the extent to which interest rates will rise."
Following the ECB rate hike, the pound was last down about
1.6%.
The dollar, which has lost almost 7% in value in the
fourth quarter, gained on the hawkish Fed view, up about 0.66%
, steering clear of this week's six-month lows.
The euro was also steady, down 0.3% at $1.0649,
still near Wednesday's more than six-month peak at $1.0695.
European equities tumbled and bond yields rose. The STOXX
fell by about 2.7% as heavyweight stocks across sectors
sank.
The MSCI All-World index was last down 2.3%
and set for a second straight day of declines, after losses on
Wall Street the previous day drove the S&P 500 down 0.6%.
Global stocks have still gained 12% this quarter, marking
their strongest quarterly performance for two years, based on
the assumption that U.S. inflation is subsiding and soon the Fed
will indicate it no longer needs to rapidly raise rates.
On Wednesday, the Fed raised the benchmark rate as expected
by half a percentage point, down from the recent 75 basis point
increases but also projected a terminal rate above 5%, a level
not seen since 2007.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would deliver
more rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a
recession, arguing that a higher cost would be paid if the Fed
does not get a firmer grip on inflation.
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with the yield on
10-year Treasury notes down 5.1 basis points to
3.454% and the 30-year down 6.7 basis points to
3.473%.
"Our main message to investors is to be cautious," James
Demmert, chief investment officer at Main Street Research in New
York, said.
"The Fed is trying to engineer a soft economic landing that
in our view has a high likelihood of failing and causing a
recession in 2023."
COMMODITIES DIP
Crude oil gave back some of the previous session's 2.5%
rally that was driven by forecasts of a rebound in energy demand
next year on the back of China reopening after COVID lockdowns.
China's economy, however, lost more steam in November as
factory output slowed and retail sales fell again, hobbled by
surging COVID-19 infections.
U.S. crude fell about 1% to $76.51 per barrel and
Brent was at $82.06, down 0.77% on the day.
Gold prices retreated as the dollar strengthened. Spot gold
dropped 1.6% to $1,778.55 an ounce, its lowest level in a
week.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Amanda Cooper
in London. Editing by Arun Koyyur, Elaine Hardcastle)