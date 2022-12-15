Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-12-15 am EST
5040.00 CHF   -1.56%
01:30pStocks slide but dollar gains as central banks continue inflation battle
RE
11:46aStocks slide but dollar gains as central banks continue inflation battle
RE
08:31aSchweizerische Nationalbank : Introductory remarks, news conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks slide but dollar gains as central banks continue inflation battle

12/15/2022 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)

*

Wall Street and global stocks fall after rate hikes, retail sales data

*

Dollar advances; euro, pound decline

*

Treasury yields tick down

*

Oil prices pull back

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares fell globally on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar gained and Treasury yields ticked down, as major central banks hiked interest rates in their final policy decisions of the year.

A day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it expected rates to stay higher for longer, U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month, while the labor market remained tight.

"The rush to buy all risk assets faded fairly quickly as the short-term angst around inflation/disinflation is temporarily tabled and the market starts to look to the future for the next catalyst," said Christian Hoffmann, portfolio manager and managing director at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe.

Stocks fell, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 2.5%, the S&P 500 down about 2.6% and the Nasdaq Composite off 3%.

In Europe, the Bank of England (BoE) delivered its ninth straight rate rise and the eighth of 2022, saying even though UK inflation has peaked, it believes more increases will be necessary.

The European Central Bank (ECB) also raised rates by half a percentage point, its fourth successive hike, and outlined plans to shrink its bloated balance sheet from March, hoping that higher borrowing costs will finally arrest runaway inflation.

The pound fell by about 2% against the dollar after the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 in favour of the half-point rise to 3.50%, highlighting the split among policymakers on how to tackle inflation, wage growth and a slowing economy.

"The extent of the divisions across the committee is an eye-opener," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec. "While it is normal to see policymakers disagree towards the end of a rate cycle, the split makes it more difficult to predict the extent to which interest rates will rise."

The dollar, which has lost almost 7% in value in the fourth quarter, gained on the hawkish Fed view, up about 1.1% , steering clear of this week's six-month lows.

The euro also dropped, down 0.8% at $1.0598, still near Wednesday's more than six-month peak at $1.0695.

European equities tumbled and bond yields rose. The STOXX fell by about 2.85% as heavyweight stocks across sectors sank.

The MSCI All-World index was last down 2.6% and set for a second straight day of declines. Global stocks have still gained more than 10% this quarter based on the assumption that U.S. inflation is subsiding and soon the Fed will indicate it no longer needs to rapidly raise rates.

On Wednesday, the Fed raised the benchmark rate as expected by half a percentage point, down from the recent 75 basis point increases but also projected a terminal rate above 5%, a level not seen since 2007.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would deliver more rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a recession, arguing that a higher cost would be paid if the Fed does not get a firmer grip on inflation.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, with the yield on 10-year Treasury notes down 6.4 basis points to 3.439% and the 30-year down 8.1 basis points to 3.459%.

"Our main message to investors is to be cautious," James Demmert, chief investment officer at Main Street Research in New York, said.

"The Fed is trying to engineer a soft economic landing that in our view has a high likelihood of failing and causing a recession in 2023."

COMMODITIES DIP

Crude oil gave back some of the previous session's 2.5% rally that was driven by forecasts of a rebound in energy demand next year on the back of China reopening after COVID lockdowns.

China's economy, however, lost more steam in November as factory output slowed and retail sales fell again, hobbled by surging COVID-19 infections.

U.S. crude fell 0.75% to $76.70 per barrel and Brent was at $81.85, down 1.03% on the day.

Gold prices retreated as the dollar strengthened. Spot gold dropped 1.7% to $1,776.20 an ounce, its lowest level in a week.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Amanda Cooper in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Elaine Hardcastle and Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.53% 0.54889 Delayed Quote.3.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -1.87% 0.63021 Delayed Quote.0.82%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -2.52% 0.66856 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
BRENT OIL -1.01% 82.06 Delayed Quote.6.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -1.31% 1.14757 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.97% 1.21727 Delayed Quote.-8.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 1.10% 0.600918 Delayed Quote.2.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.25% 0.689679 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.88% 0.73139 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -2.66% 33042.02 Real-time Quote.-6.53%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 1.36% 0.87126 Delayed Quote.2.35%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.65% 1.06061 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
GOLD -1.61% 1777.7 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 1.79% 0.00993 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.36% 0.011384 Delayed Quote.-3.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.42% 0.012069 Delayed Quote.-9.60%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -3.34% 10786.77 Real-time Quote.-28.60%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -2.01% 0.63262 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.34% 421.9553 Real-time Quote.-0.17%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK -1.56% 5040 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 2.01% 0.821477 Delayed Quote.9.51%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.65% 0.942818 Delayed Quote.7.01%
WTI -0.43% 77.053 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
All news about SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
01:30pStocks slide but dollar gains as central banks continue inflation battle
RE
11:46aStocks slide but dollar gains as central banks continue inflation battle
RE
08:31aSchweizerische Nationalbank : Introductory remarks, news conference
PU
04:41aSwiss National Bank hints at further rate hikes ahead
RE
03:38aSwiss National Bank Lifts Rate by Half-point to 1% to Further Stem Inflation
MT
03:32aSwiss National Bank Hikes Policy Rate to 1%
MT
03:30aSwiss National Bank hikes rates by 50 basis points
RE
12/13Credit Suisse: Switzerland to Ride Global Economic Slowdown in 2023 with L..
MT
12/13Swiss gov't expects economic slowdown in 2023 but no recession
RE
12/12SNB to go for 50bp rate hike on Thursday, but large..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 682 M 28 902 M 28 902 M
Net income 2021 26 300 M 28 488 M 28 488 M
Net cash 2021 18 424 M 19 957 M 19 957 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 512 M 555 M 555 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK-2.29%555
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.33%391 319
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.44%258 964
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 302
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.09%160 727
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%152 518