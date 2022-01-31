Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss National Bank is taking inflation development seriously - chairman

01/31/2022 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Swiss National Bank logo is pictured on the SNB building in Bern

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is taking the development of inflation "seriously," Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Monday, although he expects the current rise in prices to be short-lived.

"Some of this inflation is certainly temporary. We expect it to come down again," Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF in an interview to be broadcast later on Monday.

"On the other hand, all central banks have to be careful that it doesn't become permanent, and that requires close monitoring of the situation," Jordan added.

Rising prices are becoming an increasing concern for central banks around the world, with several indicating they are considering raising interest rates to head off inflation.

The U.S. Federal Reserve last week said it was likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month, surprising investors who had already braced for as many as four rate hikes until the end of the year.

Jordan said this was a good sign as it showed the U.S. economy was operating at capacity again, while also beginning the process towards the normalization of monetary policy after a period of ultra-low interest rates.

"It also means that interest rates around the world are going up a little bit and basically that's positive news for us," Jordan said.

Higher interest rates abroad could relieve some of the appreciation pressure on the Swiss franc which the SNB has fought against in recent years.

The SNB has deployed the world's lowest interest rates and a commitment to foreign currency purchases to stem the rise of the safe-haven franc, which last week hit its highest level against the euro in nearly seven years.

The high value of the franc has dampened Swiss inflation, which remained relatively subdued compared with the rest of Europe, with prices rising by 1.5% in December from a year earlier, much lower than the 5% rate in the eurozone. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.90% 0.65733 Delayed Quote.-1.72%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.14% 1.2493 Delayed Quote.1.02%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.46% 0.73303 Delayed Quote.0.94%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.11% 0.146254 Delayed Quote.1.94%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.48% 14.019 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.45% 1.04314 Delayed Quote.0.03%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.21% 11.925 Delayed Quote.2.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.51% 0.01247 Delayed Quote.1.27%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.06% 0.8065 Delayed Quote.1.91%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.30% 0.61191 Delayed Quote.-1.80%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.81% 0.012016 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK 1.05% 5800 Delayed Quote.9.54%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.26% 0.6882 Delayed Quote.1.79%
STEM, INC. 7.33% 12.145 Delayed Quote.-40.33%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.82% 0.099748 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.14% 0.93003 Delayed Quote.2.04%
All news about SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
12:03pSwiss National Bank is taking inflation development seriously - chairman
RE
01/27Swiss Lenders Oppose Central Bank's Plan To Implement Countercyclical Capital Buffer
MT
01/26Swiss Government OKs Central Bank's Plan to Implement Countercyclical Capital Buffer
MT
01/26Swiss government sound alarm on property bubble threat
RE
01/26SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Swiss National Bank proposes reactivation of sectoral counte..
PU
01/20Swiss National Bank should keep expansive policy - OECD
RE
01/18Swiss National Bank Opposes Issue of Retail Central Bank Digital Currency, Board Member..
MT
01/18Swiss National Bank against issuing retail central bank digital currency
RE
01/13CORRECTION : Switzerland Trials Digital Currency Integration with Banks as Part of Experim..
MT
01/13Switzerland Trials Integration of Wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency into Lenders
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 21 249 M 22 828 M 22 828 M
Net income 2020 20 870 M 22 420 M 22 420 M
Net cash 2020 22 318 M 23 976 M 23 976 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,02x
Yield 2020 0,32%
Capitalization 574 M 617 M 617 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float -
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK9.54%617
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-7.41%431 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.10%370 530
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.36%249 637
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.94%210 572
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.03%197 910