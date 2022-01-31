Swiss National Bank is taking inflation development seriously - chairman

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is taking
the development of inflation "seriously," Chairman Thomas Jordan
said on Monday, although he expects the current rise in prices
to be short-lived.
"Some of this inflation is certainly temporary. We expect it
to come down again," Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF in an
interview to be broadcast later on Monday.
"On the other hand, all central banks have to be careful
that it doesn't become permanent, and that requires close
monitoring of the situation," Jordan added.
Rising prices are becoming an increasing concern for central
banks around the world, with several indicating they are
considering raising interest rates to head off inflation.
The U.S. Federal Reserve last week said it was likely to
hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its
bond purchases that month, surprising investors who had already
braced for as many as four rate hikes until the end of the year.
Jordan said this was a good sign as it showed the U.S.
economy was operating at capacity again, while also beginning
the process towards the normalization of monetary policy after a
period of ultra-low interest rates.
"It also means that interest rates around the world are
going up a little bit and basically that's positive news for
us," Jordan said.
Higher interest rates abroad could relieve some of the
appreciation pressure on the Swiss franc which the SNB has
fought against in recent years.
The SNB has deployed the world's lowest interest rates and a
commitment to foreign currency purchases to stem the rise of the
safe-haven franc, which last week hit its highest level against
the euro in nearly seven years.
The high value of the franc has dampened Swiss inflation,
which remained relatively subdued compared with the rest of
Europe, with prices rising by 1.5% in December from a year
earlier, much lower than the 5% rate in the eurozone.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)