Swiss National Bank posts biggest ever first half loss

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank
reported a first half loss of 95.2 billion Swiss francs ($100.08
billion) on Friday, the biggest six month loss posted by the
central bank since it was set up in 1907.
The SNB's results were hit by stock market declines, falling
bond prices and the franc's appreciation which severely dented
the value of its massive foreign currency holdings.
The result was dragged down by the second quarter, where the
SNB reported a loss of 62.4 billion francs, which was also its
worst quarterly performance on record.
During the half year, the SNB made a loss of 97.4 billion
from its foreign currency positions, while it made a 2.4 billion
franc profit on its gold holdings.
Falling stock markets meant the SNB reported a 44 billion
franc valuation loss on the equities it holds, while rising bond
yields meant it suffered a 48.7 francs billion loss in the value
of its fixed income investments.
The paper loss was worsened by a 10.3 billion loss due to
exchange rates.
The Swiss franc has risen in value past parity versus the
euro in recent weeks after the SNB ditched its policy of
limiting the currency's appreciation and raised its interest
rate to tackle resurgent Swiss inflation.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said last year that making
profits was not the SNB's aim and would not affect its monetary
policy goal of price stability - keeping inflation under 2%.
"The SNB's monetary policy mandate always takes precedence,
and there can also be times when fulfilling this mandate means
accepting losses," he told the bank's shareholders in April
2021.
