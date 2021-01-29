Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schweizerische Nationalbank

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss National Bank signs new deal with Swiss government to potentially increase payouts

01/29/2021 | 12:40pm EST
ZURICH, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has agreed a new deal with the Swiss government which could see the central bank increase its annual payments to Bern and the country's local governments to 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.7 billion).

The new profit distribution agreement covers the financial years from 2020 to 2025. Under the previous arrangement, the SNB could make a maximum payout of 4 billion francs.

The SNB has faced calls from some politicians in recent weeks to help support the economy, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 downturn and lockdowns introduced to tackle the virus.

The increased payment will be made "if the SNB's financial situation permits", the central bank said on Friday. The full payout will be made if the SNB makes a profit of 40 billion francs.

The SNB said earlier this month it expected to make a profit of around 21 billion francs for 2020 as soaring gold and stock markets boosted the value of its foreign currency assets.

After taking into account the bank's distribution reserves, its 2020 net profit will be in the region of 98 billion francs, meaning it will make the full 6 billion franc payout for 2020.

The SNB makes a profit from its vast holdings of foreign currency investments built up during its long campaign to slow the rise of the safe-haven Swiss franc.

The bank currently holds 910 billion francs worth of foreign currency assets, including stakes in companies like Tesla and Apple. ($1 = 0.8902 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -4.70% 131.01 Delayed Quote.7.06%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK 0.62% 4900 Delayed Quote.4.06%
TESLA, INC. -6.34% 792.26 Delayed Quote.18.39%
Financials
Sales 2019 49 247 M 55 348 M 55 348 M
Net income 2019 48 852 M 54 903 M 54 903 M
Net cash 2019 20 255 M 22 765 M 22 765 M
P/E ratio 2019 0,01x
Yield 2019 0,28%
Capitalization 487 M 548 M 547 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,40x
Nbr of Employees 813
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner President-Bank Council
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Monika Bütler Member-Bank Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK4.06%548
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.62%396 757
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%266 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-1.58%262 293
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.43%200 394
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%195 649
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ