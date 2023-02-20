Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:48 2023-02-20 am EST
4690.00 CHF   -1.26%
01:28pSwiss National Bank still willing to be active on forex markets -vice chairman
RE
02/07Swiss Foreign Exchange Reserves Climb in January
MT
02/02Swiss National Bank Chair Notes Potential For Interest Rate Hikes Amid High Inflation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss National Bank still willing to be active on forex markets -vice chairman

02/20/2023 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Global Climate Strike protests in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is "still willing" to be active on the foreign currency markets in pursuing its goal of price stability, Vice Chairman Martin Schlegel said on Monday.

"If the Swiss franc depreciates we are ready to sell foreign exchange, if the Swiss franc appreciates strongly we are willing to buy foreign exchange," Schlegel told an event in Warsaw.

The SNB had to react and "react forcefully" to tackle Swiss inflation, which peaked at 3.5% last year, Schlegel said.

Although this level was quite low by international comparisons, it was still above the 0-2% range that the SNB defines as price stability, he said.

"The most important contribution we can do for society is to have stability-orientated policy and maintain price stability."

The high value of the Swiss franc had helped dampen inflation driven by more expensive imports, Schlegel said, while Switzerland's use of hydroelectric and nuclear power helped reduce the effect of soaring energy prices.

Swiss prices rose by 3.3% in January, representing a year that inflation has remained above the SNB's target range, data showed last week.

Markets expect the SNB to raise its rates again from the current level of 1% at its next meeting on March 23, with a probability of 85% for a 50-basis point increase.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.39% 0.6381 Delayed Quote.0.98%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) -0.17% 1.11114 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.01% 0.68615 Delayed Quote.0.57%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.09% 0.134728 Delayed Quote.0.49%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.16% 13.247 Delayed Quote.0.49%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.23% 0.98633 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.11% 11.781 Delayed Quote.-0.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.12% 0.011166 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.19% 0.6876 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.05% 0.57716 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -1.89% 0.012283 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK -1.26% 4690 Delayed Quote.-0.84%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.13% 0.6911 Delayed Quote.0.45%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.90% 0.089275 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.26% 0.9229 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
All news about SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
01:28pSwiss National Bank still willing to be active on forex markets -vice chairman
RE
02/07Swiss Foreign Exchange Reserves Climb in January
MT
02/02Swiss National Bank Chair Notes Potential For Interest Rate Hikes Amid High Inflation
MT
02/02Swiss National Bank chairman hints at further rate hikes to stem inflation
RE
01/24Swiss National Bank's Schlegel says too early to sound inflation all clear
RE
01/22Swiss National Bank President Believes Inflation Has Peaked but Uncertainty Remains
MT
01/20Swiss National Bank chairman says inflation 'far too high'
RE
01/20Swiss National Bank chairman says focus on price stability "absolutely essential"
RE
01/19Swiss National Bank President Says More Rate Hikes Possible
MT
01/09Swiss Foreign Currency Reserves Drop to CHF784 Billion in December 2022
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 682 M 28 759 M 28 759 M
Net income 2021 26 300 M 28 348 M 28 348 M
Net cash 2021 18 424 M 19 858 M 19 858 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 475 M 512 M 512 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Peter Thuring Head-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK-0.84%512
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.07%417 219
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.73%282 686
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.50%212 285
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.02%182 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.02%159 162