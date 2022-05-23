Swiss National Bank will not hesitate to tighten monetary policy - Maechler

ZURICH, May 23 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will
tighten monetary policy if inflation in Switzerland remains
persistently high, governing board member Andrea Maechler said
in an interview published on Monday.
The European Central Bank on Monday became the latest
institution to signal it was hiking rates to combat soaring
inflation, following similar moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve
and the Bank of England.
The SNB could follow suit, should Swiss inflation remain
outside its target range 0-2%. April saw the highest inflation
rate in Switzerland for 14 years, with prices rising by 2.5%.
"If the inflation we expect does not come down in the medium
term to a range between 0% and 2%, we will not hesitate to
tighten policy," Maechler told Swiss newspaper Bilan.
The SNB now has the world's lowest interest rate of minus
0.75% which along with its readiness to intervene in the
currency markets has been the basis of its monetary policy over
the last seven years.
The SNB's response to higher inflation "will depend on both
inflation dynamics and the economic outlook in Switzerland and
abroad," Maechler said.
"We have always said, as soon as we will be able to lift the
negative interest rate, we will. We do not know however when we
will be able to do so."
Maechler declined to say whether the SNB would follow any
interest rate hike by the ECB in July.
"Our goal is to conduct a monetary policy that is
appropriate for the Swiss economy to ensure price stability in
the medium term," she told the newspaper.
Maechler said the SNB did not have a target value for the
Swiss franc exchange rate, while higher inflation abroad meant a
nominally stronger franc could be tolerated without damaging the
economy.
