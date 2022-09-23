Swiss balance of payments and international investment position: Q2 2022

Zurich, 23 September 2022

Press release

banks decreased their claims on non-resident banks (interbank business). The net incurrence on the liabilities side was mostly attributable to direct investment, with resident companies receiving an inflow of funds from abroad in the form of intragroup lending. This was counteracted by resident commercial banks reducing their liabilities towards non-residents. Including derivatives, the financial account balance totalled CHF -12 billion.

In the second quarter of 2022, the net international investment position declined by CHF 27 billion quarter-on-quarter to CHF 631 billion. Stocks of assets were down by CHF 156 billion to CHF 5,411 billion, and stocks of liabilities decreased by CHF 128 billion to CHF 4,780 billion. The decline in stocks on both the assets and the liabilities side was almost exclusively due to high price-related valuation losses, particularly in equities and bonds.

Data revisions

The data on the current account take into account revisions, which extend over the entire period. These revisions were particularly significant between 2008 and 2021. On average, the current account balance decreased by around CHF 1.5 billion per quarter during this period. These revisions were due to the closure of data gaps and newly available information from reporting institutions. More detailed information regarding these revisions is available under changes and revisionson the SNB's data portal.

Further information

Comprehensive charts and tables covering Switzerland's balance of paymentsand international investment positioncan be found on the SNB's data portal. Detailed data are available in the supplementary data on international economic affairsdatasets.