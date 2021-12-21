Swiss balance of payments and international investment position: Q3 2021

Zurich, 21 December 2021

Press release

In the financial account, reported transactions for the third quarter of 2021 showed a net acquisition of financial assets (CHF 40 billion) and a net incurrence of liabilities (CHF 17 billion). All components contributed to the net acquisition on the assets side - in particular other investment because resident banks increased their claims against non-resident banks (interbank business). Other investment accounted for the largest share of the net incurrence on the liabilities side too. Including derivatives, the financial account showed a balance of CHF 22 billion.

The net international investment position increased by CHF 27 billion quarter-on-quarter to CHF 847 billion in the third quarter of 2021, with the stocks of assets increasing more strongly than the stocks of liabilities. Assets rose by CHF 77 billion to CHF 5,659 billion and liabilities were CHF 50 billion higher at CHF 4,813 billion. On both the assets and liabilities sides, the increase was largely due to the transactions reported in the financial account. Price and exchange rate effects played only a minor role.

Data revisions

The data on the balance of payments and international investment position take into account revisions, some of which go back to 2008. These revisions have arisen as a result of newly available information from the reporting institutions. Direct investment and derivatives were primarily affected.

Backcasting financial account and international investment position data to 1985

The financial account and international investment position data have been backcast and are now available from the first quarter of 1985 (previously Q1 2000). More detailed information regarding the backcasting is available under Changes and revisionson the SNB's data portal.