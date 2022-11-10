Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-11-10 am EST
4210.00 CHF   +0.24%
01:40pSwiss central bank responds to U.S. Treasury report on currency manipulators
RE
09:38aSwiss National Bank Continues to Steer Clear of Issuing Retail Central Bank Digital Currency
MT
11/08Swiss National Bank Chairman says 'determined action' needed to tackle inflation
RE
Swiss central bank responds to U.S. Treasury report on currency manipulators

11/10/2022 | 01:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Swiss National Bank (SNB) building in Bern

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) said on Thursday it has taken note of the U.S. Treasury's latest foreign exchange policies report, adding that it remained in contact with its American counterparts to explain Switzerland's position.

The U.S. report, published earlier on Thursday, noted that Switzerland once again exceeded U.S. thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from branding Switzerland - or any other country - a currency manipulator.

"Together with the Swiss authorities, the SNB remains in contact with the U.S. authorities to explain Switzerland's economic situation and monetary policy. We welcome these ongoing discussions," the SNB said in a statement.

"Switzerland and the U.S. are important economic partners. They enjoy excellent bilateral relations and are in regular contact regarding financial and economic matters," the central bank added.

The U.S. Treasury in its report said it would continue enhanced analysis of Switzerland's macroeconomic and exchange rate policies, while setting forth an enhanced bilateral engagement that began in early 2021 to discuss Swiss policy options for tackling external imbalances.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.60% 0.63635 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.99% 1.129 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.40% 0.72406 Delayed Quote.1.70%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.75% 0.134939 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.22% 13.17 Delayed Quote.-4.41%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.19% 0.98347 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -1.44% 12.353 Delayed Quote.7.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.79% 0.011996 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 1.32% 0.6807 Delayed Quote.-14.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.21% 0.58015 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.08% 0.015955 Delayed Quote.31.38%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK 0.24% 4210 Delayed Quote.-19.85%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) -0.40% 0.6988 Delayed Quote.4.17%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.46% 0.09092 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -1.49% 0.96923 Delayed Quote.7.93%
Financials
Sales 2021 26 682 M 27 165 M 27 165 M
Net income 2021 26 300 M 26 776 M 26 776 M
Net cash 2021 18 424 M 18 757 M 18 757 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 420 M 428 M 428 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK-19.85%428
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.99%380 554
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.91%292 979
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%192 400
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.67%175 168
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.59%143 274