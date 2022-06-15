Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  03:18 2022-06-15 am EDT
6940.00 CHF   -1.98%
03:13aSwiss cut economic growth forecasts, citing war and inflation
RE
06/14Swiss National Bank to leave rates steady in June, raise 25 bps in Sept- Reuters poll
RE
06/13South African rand drops as dollar rises on slowdown worries
RE
Summary 
Summary

Swiss cut economic growth forecasts, citing war and inflation

06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk along the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss economy is expected to expand by 2.6% in 2022, the government said on Wednesday, becoming the latest region to downgrade its growth estimates due to the war in Ukraine and uncertainties in China.

The deceleration, from the previous forecast for 2.8% growth in March, was also due to rising prices for food and energy, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said.

SECO also reduced its forecast for GDP growth in 2023 to 1.9% from the 2.0% rate it previously expected. All the figures are adjusted to take out the effect of sporting events.

"The Swiss economy made a solid start to the year, but prospects for the international environment have waned," SECO said. "In particular, the global economy is at risk from the war in Ukraine and developments in China.

"The war in Ukraine could have a more severe impact than previously expected," it added.

World market prices have risen sharply for key Russian and Ukrainian exports, such as energy resources and certain food staples and animal feeds, it added.

"The resulting inflationary pressure is curbing demand in major trading partners, with adverse effects on exposed sectors of the Swiss economy," SECO said.

"At the same time, China's drastic pandemic containment measures are likely to weigh heavily on its economy."

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development last week cut its forecast for global growth to 3% this year, much less than the 4.5% the OECD had expected in December.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Monday said there was a risk of a period of high inflation and low growth following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

France's economy shrank unexpectedly in the first quarter as consumers struggled to cope with surging prices.

A government economist had told Reuters last month Switzerland's economic upswing was expected to ease this year.

The Swiss National Bank will take into account the economic situation when it decides its monetary policy on Thursday.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.25% 0.68994 Delayed Quote.4.50%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.10% 1.20131 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.18% 0.77059 Delayed Quote.7.16%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.09% 0.148654 Delayed Quote.2.79%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.33% 14.018 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.33% 1.04657 Delayed Quote.0.09%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.06% 12.721 Delayed Quote.8.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.30% 0.012793 Delayed Quote.4.21%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.38% 0.7406 Delayed Quote.-6.32%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.03% 0.62179 Delayed Quote.0.17%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 2.77% 0.017639 Delayed Quote.42.00%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK -1.98% 6940 Delayed Quote.35.11%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.04% 0.7181 Delayed Quote.5.77%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.03% 0.09838 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.10% 0.99874 Delayed Quote.9.26%
Financials
Sales 2021 26 682 M 26 687 M 26 687 M
Net income 2021 26 300 M 26 305 M 26 305 M
Net cash 2021 18 424 M 18 427 M 18 427 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 708 M 708 M 708 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK35.11%708
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-19.44%147 546