  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  12:31:54 2023-03-17 pm EDT
4550.00 CHF   -1.52%
03:01pSwiss gov't providing a 9 billion franc loss guarantee
RE
02:36pUBS to take over Credit Suisse, assume up to 5 bln Swiss francs in losses
RE
02:36pUBS to take over Credit Suisse - central bank
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss gov't providing a 9 billion franc loss guarantee

03/19/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - To enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse, Switzerland's federal government said it is providing a loss guarantee of a maximum of 9 billion francs ($9.70 billion) for a clearly defined part of the portfolio.

This will be activated if losses are actually incurred on this portfolio. In that eventuality, UBS would assume the first CHF 5 billion, the federal government the next 9 billion francs, and UBS would assume any further losses. ($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK -1.52% 4550 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
Financials
Sales 2021 26 682 M 28 766 M 28 766 M
Net income 2021 26 300 M 28 355 M 28 355 M
Net cash 2021 18 424 M 19 863 M 19 863 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,02x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 455 M 491 M 491 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Peter Thuring Head-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
