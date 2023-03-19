Swiss gov't providing a 9 billion franc loss guarantee

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - To enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse, Switzerland's federal government said it is providing a loss guarantee of a maximum of 9 billion francs ($9.70 billion) for a clearly defined part of the portfolio.

This will be activated if losses are actually incurred on this portfolio. In that eventuality, UBS would assume the first CHF 5 billion, the federal government the next 9 billion francs, and UBS would assume any further losses. ($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Noele Illien Editing by Paul Carrel)