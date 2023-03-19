Swiss gov't providing a 9 billion franc loss guarantee

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - To enable UBS to
take over Credit Suisse, Switzerland's federal
government said it is providing a loss guarantee of a maximum of
9 billion francs ($9.70 billion) for a clearly defined part of
the portfolio.
This will be activated if losses are actually incurred on
this portfolio. In that eventuality, UBS would assume the first
CHF 5 billion, the federal government the next 9 billion francs,
and UBS would assume any further losses.
($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Noele Illien
Editing by Paul Carrel)