Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/04 09:44:14 am EDT
7440.00 CHF    0.00%
10:07aSwitzerland names new vice chairman of Swiss National Bank's governing board
RE
05/03SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Fulfilling its mandate in challenging times - the SNB is prepared
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Switzerland names new vice chairman of Swiss National Bank's governing board

05/04/2022 | 10:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General view shows the building of the Swiss National Bank in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland's Federal Council has appointed Martin Schlegel as vice chairman of the governing board of the Swiss National Bank, succeeding Fritz Zurbruegg as head of the department responsible for financial stability.

Zurbruegg, who implemented the scrapping of the Swiss central bank's minimum exchange rate policy and the introduction of negative interest rates, is to retire this year.

Schlegel, who holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Basel, has been a member of the SNB's enlarged governing board since 2018, deputising for SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan as deputy head of the department responsible for economic affairs.

In his new job, Schlegel will oversee financial stability, cash, finance and risks.

"He has been with the SNB for nearly 20 years, in which time he has held various management positions," the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SNB also said the government had approved a partial revision of the central bank's regulation, allowing it to increase the number of alternate members of its governing board.

"The increase in the number of deputies is aimed at helping the SNB to continue to manage well the monetary policy and operational challenges that have risen sharply in recent years," the SNB said. "At the same time, it will facilitate an even broader integration of different skills in SNB management."

Each of the SNB's three departments can now have two deputies, the SNB said, naming Petra Gerlach and Attilio Zanetti to succeed Schlegel as deputies to the Head of Department I.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.80% 0.7006 Delayed Quote.4.11%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.29% 1.22685 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.42% 0.76586 Delayed Quote.5.25%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.34% 0.148621 Delayed Quote.3.05%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.17% 13.873 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.57% 1.03601 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.43% 12.528 Delayed Quote.6.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.62% 0.012877 Delayed Quote.4.31%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.35% 0.7547 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.42% 0.63227 Delayed Quote.0.92%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 2.18% 0.014666 Delayed Quote.13.95%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK 0.00% 7440 Delayed Quote.41.98%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.52% 0.711 Delayed Quote.4.36%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) 0.35% 0.099603 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.45% 0.98319 Delayed Quote.7.17%
All news about SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
10:07aSwitzerland names new vice chairman of Swiss National Bank's governing board
RE
05/03SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Fulfilling its mandate in challenging times - the SNB is pre..
PU
04/29SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : What are the consequences of the war in Ukraine for the SNB'..
PU
04/29Swiss National Bank says inflation so far no reason for rate hike
RE
04/29MARKETMIND : Something's off
RE
04/28Swiss National Bank posts $34 billion loss as bond losses bite
RE
04/28SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK : Interim results of the Swiss National Bank as at 31 March 20..
PU
04/28Swiss National Bank Swings to Q1 Loss as Foreign Currency Positions Slip to Red
MT
04/27Swiss National Bank Vice Chair Calls Factors Pushing Up Inflation 'Temporary'
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 744 M 761 M 761 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Philippe Landucci Director-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK41.98%761
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-23.93%361 351
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.54%299 152
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%246 997
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.44%181 594
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.96%167 382