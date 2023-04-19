Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Schweizerische Nationalbank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNBN   CH0001319265

SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK

(SNBN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:44:47 2023-04-19 am EDT
4425.00 CHF   +0.57%
07:33aSwitzerland: no legal effect from parliament's rejection of UBS credits
RE
04/11Credit Suisse, SEC letters show months-long reporting errors debate
RE
04/11Credit Suisse pays back some emergency liquidity, central bank data suggests
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Switzerland: no legal effect from parliament's rejection of UBS credits

04/19/2023 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen in Zurich

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday that the lower house of parliament's votes rejecting emergency guarantee credits for the Swiss National Bank and UBS do not have any legal effect on the country's commitments.

"However, the Federal Council will give the fullest consideration to Parliament's position in its future work and decisions," said the council in a statement.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.10% 0.60281 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.20% 1.11561 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.00% 0.66893 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) 0.11% 0.130533 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) -0.05% 13.185 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) -0.07% 0.98263 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) 0.43% 11.463 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) 0.20% 0.010942 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.09% 0.6674 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) -0.11% 0.55608 Delayed Quote.-5.03%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) 0.59% 0.011022 Delayed Quote.-12.92%
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK 0.91% 4440 Delayed Quote.-8.14%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.04% 0.6728 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.05% 0.086958 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) 0.44% 0.89979 Delayed Quote.-2.81%
All news about SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
07:33aSwitzerland: no legal effect from parliament's rejection of UBS credits
RE
04/11Credit Suisse, SEC letters show months-long reporting errors debate
RE
04/11Credit Suisse pays back some emergency liquidity, central bank data suggests
RE
04/06Swiss Foreign Currency Reserves Fall in March
MT
04/03Swiss National Bank VP Flags Likelihood of Financial Crisis Without Credit Suisse-UBS M..
MT
04/03SNB's Schlegel says central bank will do everything it can to bring inflation down
RE
04/03Swiss sight deposits fall, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took less emergency help
RE
03/31Swiss economists question UBS takeover of Credit Suisse in poll
RE
03/30Swiss National Bank still ready to sell forex, Maechler says
RE
03/30Switzerland Discloses Interest Rates for Credit Suisse Emergency Funding
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 -132 082 M -147 194 M -147 194 M
Net income 2022 -132 480 M -147 637 M -147 637 M
Net Debt 2022 155 B 173 B 173 B
P/E ratio 2022 0,00x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 440 M 490 M 490 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 -1,18x
Nbr of Employees 891
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Duration : Period :
Schweizerische Nationalbank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Jakob Ulrich Jordan Chairman-Governing Board
Barbara Janom Steiner Chairman-Bank Council
Peter Thuring Head-Information Technology
Sébastien Kraenzlin Director-Banking Operations
Sabine Wey Assistant Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK-8.14%490
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.44%414 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.73%243 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%234 465
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.82%173 296
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.40%157 566
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer