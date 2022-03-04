Ukraine conflict introduces questions for monetary policy normalisation - SNB's Maechler

ZURICH, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has
introduced uncertainties as the global economy looks to move
towards monetary policy normalisation, Swiss National Bank
Governing Board Member Andrea Maechler told Swiss newspaper
Schweiz am Wochenende.
"Globally, the need for monetary policy normalisation
remains," Maechler said, pointing to a sharp rise in inflation
in key markets like the United States and a rapidly recovering
global economy. "To what extent this baseline scenario has now
changed, and how strongly, is something we now need to examine,"
Maechler told the paper in an interview published on Saturday.
"It is difficult to say how long-term interest rates will
develop. It depends, among other things, on how the Ukraine
crisis will affect the global economy," she added.
Within Switzerland, it remained necessary to maintain
negative rates.
"We have always said that we do not want negative interest
rates. Things had been moving in a good direction. Only time
will tell how much the overall picture will change now," she
said.
"One thing is clear: As soon as we can lift the negative
interest rate, we will do so. But in the current situation, it
is still necessary for Switzerland."
The Swiss franc reached its highest value against the euro
since 2015 on Friday, coming close to parity, as the war in
Ukraine lowered expectations of European economic growth.
"There is a strong negative risk sentiment on the markets.
In such phases, the focus shifts to the Swiss franc as a safe
haven," Maechler said, adding the Swiss franc's appreciation had
initially been moderate against rising geopolitical
uncertainties. "That has now changed over the course of this
week. Many questions remain open: about the course of the war,
and about the implementation and consequences of sanctions."
WIDENING SANCTIONS
Maechler reiterated the SNB's willingness to intervene on
foreign currency markets to stem the franc's safe haven rise.
In a sharp deviation from its traditional neutrality,
Switzerland moved on Monday to adopt sanctions that the European
Union (EU) imposed on Russian individuals and companies and
freeze their assets to punish the invasion of Ukraine.
It widened sanctions against Russia on Friday, tightening
exports and financial services to the country in step with
further measures imposed by the European Union.
Less than 0.05% of the SNB's foreign currency reserves were
tied to Russia, Maechler said, amounting to a "low three-digit
million" amount in the SNB's massive portfolio.
"We are currently examining what to do with these assets
while complying with sanctions," Maechler told the newspaper,
adding the Swiss National Bank did not hold any shares in
Russian companies or in ruble-denominated bonds.
"Indirectly, the SNB is certainly affected by the changes in
the global commodity and energy markets. In terms of monetary
policy, the SNB is feeling the greatest effects of the Ukraine
war indirectly, via financial markets and then via the economic
effects linked to them," she said.
The SNB still expected global inflation to normalise in the
medium term despite a rise in commodity and food prices.
An increase in long-term interest rates since the start of
2022 had begun to slow, particularly in Europe, against the
backdrop of the Ukraine conflict, Maechler noted.
Asked about the possibility of a merger between the
country's two biggest banks on the back of recent scandals at
Switzerland's No. 2 bank, Credit Suisse, Maechler said
a potential tie-up with UBS could cause concentration
risks.
"Both big banks are systemically important. If there were
only one big bank, the risks would be concentrated in a single
institution. That would not be good from an overarching
perspective," she said.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi;)