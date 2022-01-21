SCI Pharmtech : Announcement of the high liquidity assets, short-term debt,short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities due within 1 year.
01/21/2022
Provided by: SCI Pharmtech, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/21
Time of announcement
13:36:15
Subject
Announcement of the high liquidity assets,
short-term debt,short-term notes payable and
long-term liabilities due within 1 year.
Date of events
2022/01/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/20
2.Cause of occurrence:According to the letter No. 1091806531 of TWSE
3.Financial information date: December 2021
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):302866
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
(Unit:NT��000):360401
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):0
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):0
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures: None.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
