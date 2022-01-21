SCI Pharmtech : Announcement of the high liquidity assets, short-term debt,short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities due within 1 year.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/20 2.Cause of occurrence:According to the letter No. 1091806531 of TWSE 3.Financial information date: December 2021 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):302866 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):360401 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):0 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):0 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0 12.Countermeasures: None. 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.