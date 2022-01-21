Log in
    4119   TW0004119003

SCI PHARMTECH, INC.

(4119)
SCI Pharmtech : Announcement of the high liquidity assets, short-term debt,short-term notes payable and long-term liabilities due within 1 year.

01/21/2022 | 12:52am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: SCI Pharmtech, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/21 Time of announcement 13:36:15
Subject 
 Announcement of the high liquidity assets,
short-term debt,short-term notes payable and
long-term liabilities due within 1 year.
Date of events 2022/01/20 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/20
2.Cause of occurrence:According to the letter  No. 1091806531 of  TWSE
3.Financial information date: December 2021
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):302866
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
  (Unit:NT��000):360401
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):0
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):0
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):0
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):0
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):0
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures: None.
13.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

SCI Pharmtech Inc. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 05:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 865 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
Net income 2021 77,0 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
Net cash 2021 434 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 103x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 7 964 M 288 M 288 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,71x
EV / Sales 2022 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 239
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart SCI PHARMTECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
SCI Pharmtech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCI PHARMTECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 83,50 TWD
Average target price 84,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei-Chun Weng Chairman & General Manager
Wen Chen Yang Spokesman, Head-Financial & Accounting
Te Cheng Tu Independent Director
Hung Chih Wu Independent Director
Chia Chun Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCI PHARMTECH, INC.-0.60%288
MERCK KGAA-14.27%93 755
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-11.47%37 178
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-9.44%13 352
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-11.52%5 612
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-10.94%4 893