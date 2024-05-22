New commercial strategy in the US

During the year, we have participated in a number of important scientific congresses in the US and there is a great interest in Nevisense on the American market. We have strong support among key opinion leaders and have entered into several ­collaboration agreements during 2023 that testify to the

interest­ and the possibility of being able to offer patients

­better diagnostics in skin cancer in order to offer treatment at the earliest possible stage.

During the latter part of 2023, we began to roll out a new commercial strategy on the US market, and we could already in the fourth quarter see the effects of the measures we took. We are now broadening our geographical presence and marketing of the US market through new employees in Texas and California, where we now also have large dermatology networks as customers. In the areas where we have reimbursement via fee schedules, we work with selected private insurance companies to achieve a higher degree of coverage. California is the next state where we are working to obtain reimbursement through Medicare. Sales increased by as much as 34 percent in the fourth quarter, which is, among other things, a result of the collaboration agreements we entered into at the end of the year with major dermatology networks.

Our strategy of working with larger networks of dermatology clinics is set and we believe it is a cost-effective way to expand in the US market. In California, at the end of 2023, we entered into collaboration with, among others, the Skin and Cancer Institute, a dermatology network with more than 50 clinics, and with the Skin and Cancer Reconstructive Surgery Center ("SCARS Center"). On the East Coast, we entered into a collaboration with the Schweiger Dermatology Group, which is the largest network of dermatology clinics in the northeastern United States with over 90 clinics and 300 care providers. My ambition is that in 2024 we will sign additional collaboration agreements in order to achieve a better geographical reach throughout the United States.

That we are back to growth in the US is an important ­milestone, as we work to obtain broader reimbursement for Nevisense. The dermatology networks in California that since the end of 2023 are using our technology have begun to scale