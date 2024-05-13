Föreslagen lydelse § 5: / Proposed wording Section 5

Antalet aktier ska vara lägst 230 000 000 och högst 920 000 000.

The number of shares shall not be less than 230,000,000 and not more than 920,000,000.

Styrelsen, den verkställande direktören, eller den som styrelsen eller verkställande direktören utser, bemyndigas att vidta de smärre ändringar i beslutet som kan visa sig erforderliga samband med registreringen av beslutet vid Bolagsverket eller på grund av andra formella krav.

The board of directors, the CEO, or anyone appointed by the board of directors or the CEO, shall be authorized to make such minor amendments to the above resolution as may be necessary in connection with the registration of the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office or due to other formal requirements.