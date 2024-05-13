Assurance (if the undersigned represents the shareholder by proxy): I, the undersigned, solemnly declare that the enclosed power of attorney corresponds to the original and that it has not been revoked.

Assurance (if the undersigned independently is a legal representative of a shareholder who is a legal entity): I, the undersigned, am a board member, the CEO or a signatory of the shareholder and solemnly declare that I am authorised to submit this postal vote on behalf of the shareholder and that the contents of the postal vote correspond to the shareholder's decisions.

The shareholder set out below hereby exercises its voting right for all of the shareholder's shares at the annual general meeting in SciBase, on Thursday 13 June 2024 in accordance with the marked answers in Schedule 1.

The form may be submitted by post to Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB, Attn: Eric Torstensson, Box 1050, 101 39 Stockholm or via e-mail to eric.torstensson@setterwalls.se. The completed form must be received by Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB no later than Wednesday 12 June 2024 provided the shareholder has given notice of attendance for the general meeting no later than Friday 7 June 2024 (as set out in the notice of the general meeting). However, a complete postal vote which reaches Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB no later than Friday 7 June 2024 shall also be considered the shareholder's notice of attendance at the meeting (by postal voting).

The board of directors of SciBase Holding AB (publ), reg. no. 556773-4768 ("SciBase" or the "Company") has decided, pursuant to Chapter 7, Section 4a of the Swedish Companies Act and the Company's articles of association, to apply the possibility of postal voting in conjunction with the general meeting on Thursday 13 June 2024.

INSTRUCTIONS

The completed form may be submitted by post to Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB, Attn: Eric Torstensson, Box 1050, 101 39 Stockholm or via e-mail to eric.torstensson@setterwalls.se. The completed form must be received by Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB no later than Wednesday 12 June 2024 provided the shareholder has given notice of attendance for the general meeting no later than Friday 7 June 2024 (as set out in the notice of the general meeting). However, a complete postal vote which reaches Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB no later than Friday 7 June 2024 shall also be considered the shareholder's notice of attendance at the meeting (by postal voting).

If the shareholder is a natural person who represents his or her own shares, it is the shareholder who should sign under Signature above. If the postal vote is submitted by a proxy of the shareholder, it is the proxy who should sign. If the postal vote is submitted by a legal representative of a legal entity, it is the representative who should sign.

If the shareholder postal votes by proxy, the power of attorney shall be enclosed to the form. If the form is issued by a legal person, the form shall be signed by authorised signatory(-ies) and a copy of certificate of registration or equivalent authorisation document for foreign legal persons shall be enclosed to the form.

For complete proposals regarding the items on the agenda, kindly refer to the notice convening the meeting on the company's website www.scibase.com.

The votes shall be presented in Schedule 1. The shareholder cannot vote in any other way than by marking one of the presented voting alternatives. A vote (i.e. the postal vote in its entirety) is invalid if the shareholder has provided the form with specific instructions or conditions or if the pre-printed text is amended or supplemented. If the shareholder has not marked any alternative in relation to a specific matter, the shareholder will be deemed to have abstained from voting in relation to the matter. One form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, only the form with the latest date will be considered. The form latest received by Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB will be considered if two forms are dated on the same date. An incomplete or wrongfully completed form may be discarded without being considered.

However, postal votes will only be considered if the shareholder is entered into the share register as per the record day. In order to be entitled to participate and vote at the meeting, shareholders who have their shares registered in the name of a nominee must have their shares registered in their own name, so that the shareholder will be included in the transcription of the share register as of Tuesday 4 June 2024. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration) and is requested to the nominee in accordance with the nominee's routines at such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations made by the nominee no later than Friday 7 June 2024 will be taken into account in the preparation of the share register.

The postal vote can be withdrawn by written notice to Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB to the above stated address or to eric.torstensson@setterwalls.se, up to and including Wednesday 12 June 2024.

Schedule 1 follows on the next page

2 (4)