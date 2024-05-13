FORM FOR POSTAL VOTING
The board of directors of SciBase Holding AB (publ), reg. no. 556773-4768 ("SciBase" or the "Company") has decided, pursuant to Chapter 7, Section 4a of the Swedish Companies Act and the Company's articles of association, to apply the possibility of postal voting in conjunction with the general meeting on Thursday 13 June 2024.
The form may be submitted by post to Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB, Attn: Eric Torstensson, Box 1050, 101 39 Stockholm or via e-mail to eric.torstensson@setterwalls.se. The completed form must be received by Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB no later than Wednesday 12 June 2024 provided the shareholder has given notice of attendance for the general meeting no later than Friday 7 June 2024 (as set out in the notice of the general meeting). However, a complete postal vote which reaches Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB no later than Friday 7 June 2024 shall also be considered the shareholder's notice of attendance at the meeting (by postal voting).
The shareholder set out below hereby exercises its voting right for all of the shareholder's shares at the annual general meeting in SciBase, on Thursday 13 June 2024 in accordance with the marked answers in Schedule 1.
Shareholder
Shareholder's name:
Pers. ID no. or reg. no. (as applicable):
Assurance (if the undersigned independently is a legal representative of a shareholder who is a legal entity): I, the undersigned, am a board member, the CEO or a signatory of the shareholder and solemnly declare that I am authorised to submit this postal vote on behalf of the shareholder and that the contents of the postal vote correspond to the shareholder's decisions.
Assurance (if the undersigned represents the shareholder by proxy): I, the undersigned, solemnly declare that the enclosed power of attorney corresponds to the original and that it has not been revoked.
No. of shares in SciBase Holding AB (publ):
Day time telephone no.:
Date:
E-mail:
Signature:
Name (block letters):
1 (4)
INSTRUCTIONS
The completed form may be submitted by post to Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB, Attn: Eric Torstensson, Box 1050, 101 39 Stockholm or via e-mail to eric.torstensson@setterwalls.se. The completed form must be received by Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB no later than Wednesday 12 June 2024 provided the shareholder has given notice of attendance for the general meeting no later than Friday 7 June 2024 (as set out in the notice of the general meeting). However, a complete postal vote which reaches Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB no later than Friday 7 June 2024 shall also be considered the shareholder's notice of attendance at the meeting (by postal voting).
If the shareholder is a natural person who represents his or her own shares, it is the shareholder who should sign under Signature above. If the postal vote is submitted by a proxy of the shareholder, it is the proxy who should sign. If the postal vote is submitted by a legal representative of a legal entity, it is the representative who should sign.
If the shareholder postal votes by proxy, the power of attorney shall be enclosed to the form. If the form is issued by a legal person, the form shall be signed by authorised signatory(-ies) and a copy of certificate of registration or equivalent authorisation document for foreign legal persons shall be enclosed to the form.
For complete proposals regarding the items on the agenda, kindly refer to the notice convening the meeting on the company's website www.scibase.com.
The votes shall be presented in Schedule 1. The shareholder cannot vote in any other way than by marking one of the presented voting alternatives. A vote (i.e. the postal vote in its entirety) is invalid if the shareholder has provided the form with specific instructions or conditions or if the pre-printed text is amended or supplemented. If the shareholder has not marked any alternative in relation to a specific matter, the shareholder will be deemed to have abstained from voting in relation to the matter. One form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, only the form with the latest date will be considered. The form latest received by Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB will be considered if two forms are dated on the same date. An incomplete or wrongfully completed form may be discarded without being considered.
However, postal votes will only be considered if the shareholder is entered into the share register as per the record day. In order to be entitled to participate and vote at the meeting, shareholders who have their shares registered in the name of a nominee must have their shares registered in their own name, so that the shareholder will be included in the transcription of the share register as of Tuesday 4 June 2024. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration) and is requested to the nominee in accordance with the nominee's routines at such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations made by the nominee no later than Friday 7 June 2024 will be taken into account in the preparation of the share register.
The postal vote can be withdrawn by written notice to Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB to the above stated address or to eric.torstensson@setterwalls.se, up to and including Wednesday 12 June 2024.
Schedule 1 follows on the next page
2 (4)
Schedule 1 to Notice and form for postal voting
Shareholder
Name:
Pers. ID no. or reg.no. (as applicable):
The votes below are casted by the shareholder above in relation to the resolutions at the annual general meeting on Thursday 13 June 2024 in SciBase Holding (publ), reg. no. 556773-4768, in accordance with the proposed agenda included in the notice of the general meeting. The contents of each proposal are included, if applicable, in the notice of the general meeting.
1.
Opening of the meeting and election of chairman of the meeting
Yes
No
3.
Approval of the agenda
Yes
No
5.
Determination of whether the meeting has been duly convened
Yes
No
7.
(i) Resolution in respect of adoption of the profit and loss statement and the
balance sheet as well as of the consolidated profit and loss statement and the
consolidated balance sheet
Yes
No
7.
(ii) Resolution in respect of allocation of the company's results according to the
adopted balance sheet
Yes
No
7. (iii) Resolution in respect of the members of the board of directors' and the CEO's discharge from liability
Pia Renaudin (CEO from and including 1 October 2023)
Yes
No
Simon Grant (CEO until 1 October 2023)
Yes
No
Tord Lendau (chairman of the board)
Yes
No
Jvalini Dwarkasing (board member)
Yes
No
Diana Ferro (board member)
Yes
No
Matt Leavitt (board member)
Yes
No
Thomas Taapken (board member)
Yes
No
8. Resolution regarding the number of members and, where applicable, deputies of
the board of directors and number of auditors and, where applicable, deputy auditors
Number of board members
Yes
No
Number of auditors
Yes
No
9. Determination of the fees payable to the members of the board of directors and the auditors
Fees payable to board of directors
Yes
No
Fees payable to auditors
Yes
No
10. Election of members of the board of directors and auditors
Re-election of Diana Ferro (as board member)
Yes
No
Re-election of Thomas Taapken (as board member)
Yes
No
New-election of Jesper Høiland (as board member)
Yes
No
New-election of Robert Molander (as board member)
Yes
No
New-election of Jesper Høiland (as chairman of the board)
Yes
No
Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers AB (PwC) (as auditor)
Yes
No
11. Resolution on principles for the appointment of a nomination committee
Yes
No
12. Resolution on an authorisation for the board of directors to resolve upon issues of shares, warrants and convertibles
Yes
No
3 (4)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SciBase Holding AB published this content on 13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2024 09:11:02 UTC.