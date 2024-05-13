Presentation of the proposed board members to the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2024

Jesper Høiland - born 1960, chairman (new election)

Education: MSc and BSc, Copenhagen Business School.

Experience: Jesper has over 25 years of experience from senior positions in global pharmaceutical companies such as Ascendis Pharma (CCO), Radius Health (CEO) and Novo Nordisk (President and EVP for the US with a particular focus on pricing, product launches and infrastructure building). Jesper has previously been a board member of Concert Pharma and Leo Pharma. Jesper has lived and worked in the US, Switzerland, Denmark, Australia, France, Belgium and Canada for the past 30 years.

Other current assignments: Strategic advisor to pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Member of the board of directors and the audit committee of ALK.

Independence: Jesper is independent in relation to the Company and its management as well as to major shareholders.

Diana Ferro - born 1966, board member since 2017 (re-election)

Education: Diana holds an MBA from the University of Hamburg and has also taken various follow-on educations among them an exam in Medical Marketing from UCLA (University of California Los Angeles).

Experience: Diana is the CEO of Medskin Solutions Dr Suwelack AG, a company with over 160 employees in Europe, the US and Asia. Diana has a broad experience from senior positions within the pharmaceutical and MedTech industry in both the US and Europe.

Other current assignments: Board member of 4Sigma GmbH. CEO of Medskin Solutions Dr Suwelack AG.

Independence: Diana is independent in relation to the Company and the Company's management, as well as to the Company's major shareholders.

Thomas Taapken - born 1965, board member since 2017 (re-election)

Education: Thomas holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the Technical University of Berlin and has also studied economics, chemistry and physics at the University of Göttingen.

Experience: Thomas is CFO of InflaRx NV (NASDAQ listed) and an independent advisor to companies in the healthcare industry. He has over 25 years of experience in senior management positions within the life sciences sector and as a venture investor. He has previously held positions as CFO of Medigene AG (publicly listed in Germany), as CEO and CFO of Epigenomics AG (publicly listed in Germany), where he led the company's efforts in gaining regulatory approval for the company's lead product with the FDA and oversaw its subsequent introduction into the US market, and as CFO at Biotie Therapies (Turku, Finland) and predecessor companies. Before that he was a venture investor for 7 years with Deutsche Venture Capital (DVC) and Burrill & Co. in the US. Thomas started his career at Hoechst AG (now Sanofi). Thomas has previously been a board member of Memo Therapeutics AG.

Other current assignments: CFO of InflaRx NV (NASDAQ listed), he is chairman of the board of Imcyse SA in Liège, Belgium since 2019, member of the advisory committee at Advanced Market Discovery SL and CEO of tomtaa GmbH.

Independence: Thomas is independent in relation to the Company, management and the Company's major shareholders.