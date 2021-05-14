SciClone Pharmaceuticals : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16, 2021

issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution.

Notes:

Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified.

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS .

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and on a poll, vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("  ") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("  ") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the AGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the AGM.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF

PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.

In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the meeting or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be) (i.e. not later than 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 (Hong Kong time)).

Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the AGM if you so wish.