Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. SciDev Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDV   AU000000SDV5

SCIDEV LIMITED

(SDV)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/08
0.625 AUD   0.00%
05:43pApplication for quotation of securities - SDV
PU
11/02SciDev to Raise $15 Million From Placement, Share Purchase Plan
MT
09/16SciDev Ltd Limited Announces CFO Changes
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Application for quotation of securities - SDV

11/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SCIDEV LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday November 09, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SDV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

27,692,308

09/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SCIDEV LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

25001150849

1.3

ASX issuer code

SDV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

9/11/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

02-Nov-2021 09:41

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

SDV

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

SPP offer due to close 23 November 2021

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

SDV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

9/11/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

27,692,308

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.65000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scidev Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 22:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SCIDEV LIMITED
05:43pApplication for quotation of securities - SDV
PU
11/02SciDev to Raise $15 Million From Placement, Share Purchase Plan
MT
09/16SciDev Ltd Limited Announces CFO Changes
CI
08/31Scidev Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/08SCIDEV : Appoints New Independent Chairman
MT
08/08SciDev Limited Announces Appointment of Vaughan Busby as Independent Chair
CI
06/30Scidev Limited Announces Resignation of Trevor Jones as Chairman and Director, Effect f..
CI
05/13SciDev Limited completed the acquisition of Business of Haldon Industries.
CI
04/26SCIDEV : Haldon Industries Nabs Treatment Plant Contract for Sydney's Gateway Road Project
MT
04/11SCIDEV : Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C_March 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 66,9 M 49,7 M 49,7 M
Net income 2022 2,40 M 1,78 M 1,78 M
Net cash 2022 7,60 M 5,64 M 5,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 41,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 117 M 86,7 M 86,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart SCIDEV LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SciDev Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIDEV LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,63 AUD
Average target price 1,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lewis Edward Utting Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Geoffrey Maclaren Stephenson Chief Financial Officer
Vaughan Busby Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ben Gill Technical Director
Dale Barron Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIDEV LIMITED-22.84%87
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.31.05%35 020
SUEZ21.36%14 545
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.32.79%13 186
STERICYCLE, INC.-12.78%5 555
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED27.23%4 503