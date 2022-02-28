|
SciDev : Application for quotation of securities - SDV
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SCIDEV LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 01, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
ASX +security
|
|
Number of +securities to
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
be quoted
|
Issue date
|
SDV
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
50,000
|
03/03/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
|
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SCIDEV LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ABN
|
25001150849
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
SDV
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
1/3/2022
|
|
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
|
|
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SDVAO : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
SDV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
50,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/3/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/3/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Issue date
3/3/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
|
|
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
50,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.12000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
|
|
|
