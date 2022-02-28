Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. SciDev Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDV   AU000000SDV5

SCIDEV LIMITED

(SDV)
  Report
02/22 11:13:19 pm
0.51 AUD   +6.25%
05:46pSCIDEV : Application for quotation of securities - SDV
PU
02/21SciDev Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/20SCIDEV : Appendix 4D - Interim Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SciDev : Application for quotation of securities - SDV

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SCIDEV LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

SDV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

50,000

03/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

SCIDEV LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

25001150849

1.3

ASX issuer code

SDV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SDVAO : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

SDV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

50,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/3/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Issue date

3/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

50,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.12000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scidev Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:43:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 54,0 M 39,2 M 39,2 M
Net income 2022 -3,00 M -2,18 M -2,18 M
Net cash 2022 15,5 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95,8 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart SCIDEV LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SciDev Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIDEV LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,51 AUD
Average target price 0,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lewis Edward Utting Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anna Hooper Chief Financial Officer
Vaughan Busby Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ben Gill Technical Director
Dale Barron Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIDEV LIMITED-17.24%65
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-9.00%31 912
SUEZ0.10%14 372
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-22.52%9 840
STERICYCLE, INC.-3.05%5 314
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-9.90%4 200