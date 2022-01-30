SciDev : December Quarter Trading Update

active on over 20 mine sites globally.

Oil & Gas revenue was up 100% versus the prior quarter in part reflecting increasing market activities

SciDev technology has delivered 11 full scale PFAS projects in the past 6 years, achieving a reduction in contaminant levels of over 99.999%.

Business development activities in the global infrastructure sector continue, with focus on tunnel boring opportunities in the USA and Europe

The company is awaiting results on several commercial tenders in Construction and Oil sands

Several leadership changes in Oil & Gas, Mining & Construction and Finance