SciDev : December Quarter Trading Update

SciDev Ltd (ASX: SDV) ('SciDev' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide an update on its financial and operational performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 (Q2FY22).
Financial Highlights*
Q2 FY22 revenue of A$13.7m a 32% uplift on Q1 FY22 with cash receipts of A$9.77m
The December quarter saw a return of one-off project and services revenue as COVID related travel restrictions eased in some Australian states
Operating cashflow in 2nd quarter was negative $1.9M primarily due to a planned inventory build, taking advantage of prevailing market prices and to insulate from seasonal supply chain risks
The company successfully raised $17.4M in additional capital to be used to accelerate the growth of the business
Cash and cash equivalents of A$16.4m as 31 December 2021
Revenue figures are unaudited
New Innovation Success
SciDev have been engaged by a leading ASX listed waste management company on the detailed design of a PFAS and ammonia water treatment system using SciDev technology
Oil & Gas: Ongoing collaboration with BPX has translated into the CatCheck technology use on multiple wells operated by Haliburton with additional geographic basins being evaluated
Continued development of environmentally friendly green chemistry initiatives to displace oil based chemistries
Commercial and Operational Highlights in Q2
Iluka's Jacinth Ambrosia mine have extended the existing three-year contract for a further year, until August 2023
Continued execution against contracts with major Australian mining companies, SciDev is now
active on over 20 mine sites globally.
Oil & Gas revenue was up 100% versus the prior quarter in part reflecting increasing market activities
SciDev technology has delivered 11 full scale PFAS projects in the past 6 years, achieving a reduction in contaminant levels of over 99.999%.
Business development activities in the global infrastructure sector continue, with focus on tunnel boring opportunities in the USA and Europe
The company is awaiting results on several commercial tenders in Construction and Oil sands
Several leadership changes in Oil & Gas, Mining & Construction and Finance
Payments to Directors and their associates for the quarter ($208K) includes fees paid to Non- Executive Directors, remuneration to the MD&CEO and rent paid to a company associated with a Director.
Table1: Revenue by vertical*
Sector
Mining &
Construction
revenue
Mineral
Oil & Gas
&
Water
Total
(A$,000s)
Processing
Infrastructure
Q2 FY21
$4,248
$4,048
$387
$208
$8,891
Q3 FY21
$2,949
$4,858
$3,071
$341
$11,219
Q4 FY21
$4,887
$3,637
$951
$3,761
$13,239
Q1 FY22
$3,401
$4,000
$54
$2,939
$10,394
Q2 FY22
$2,788
$8,009
$12
$2,935
$13,744
*Unaudited
Outlook
Management focuses for FY22 include:
Driving SciDev's market leading solution in the growing PFAS market
Pursue opportunities in Construction in North America and Europe
Continue to convert opportunities in Oil & Gas
Execute on opportunities in Mining
Continued focus on increasing sales and cash conversion in all regions
Relocation and expansion of Australian manufacturing facilities and lab upgrade
Expand inhouse Green Chemistry development and manufacturing to meet growing demand
Lewis Utting
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
This release has been approved by the Board of Directors of SciDev Limited.
For Further Information:
Corporate
Investors
Lewis Utting - MD & CEO
Craig Sainsbury - Market Eye
Heath Roberts - Company Secretary
craig.sainsbury@marketeye.com.au
(+61) 2 9622 5185
(+61) 428 550 499
About SciDev
SciDev is a leader in the environmental solutions market focused on water intensive industries. SciDev brings together world-class technology, chemistry and application to solve pressing operational and environmental issues for the water, oil and gas, mining and construction markets.
Rule 4.7B
Appendix 4C
Quarterly cash flow report for entities
subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Name of entity
SciDev Limited
ABN
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
25 001 150 849
31 December 2021
Consolidated statement of cash flows
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(6 months)
$A'000
1.
Cash flows from operating activities
1.1
Receipts from customers
9,770
22,205
1.2
Payments for
(a) research and development
-
-
(b) product manufacturing and operating costs
(9,489)
(20,165)
(c) advertising and marketing
-
-
(d) leased assets
-
-
(e) staff costs
(2,117)
(4,412)
(f) administration and corporate costs
-
-
1.3
Dividends received (see note 3)
-
-
1.4
Interest received
-
1
1.5
Interest and other costs of finance paid
(63)
(130)
1.6
Income taxes paid
-
-
1.7
Government grants and tax incentives
19
1,163
1.8
Other (provide details if material)
-
-
1.9
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities
(1,880)
(1,338)
2
Cash flows from investing activities
2.1
Payments to acquire and for:
(a) entities
-
-
(b) businesses
(2,922)
(4,115)
(c) property, plant and equipment
(940)
(1,289)
(d) investments
-
-
(e) intellectual property
(34)
(59)
(f) other non-current assets
(41)
(48)
Appendix 4C Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B
Consolidated statement of cash flows
2.2
Proceeds from disposal of:
(a) entities
(b) businesses
(c) property, plant and equipment
(d) investments
(e) intellectual property
(f) other non-current assets
2.3
Cash flows from loans to other entities
2.4
Dividends received (see note 3)
2.5
Other (provide details if material)
2.6
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
3
Cash flows from financing activities
3.1
Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding
convertible debt securities)
3.2
Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities
3.3
Proceeds from exercise of options
3.4
Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or
convertible debt securities
3.5
Proceeds from borrowings
3.6
Repayment of borrowings
3.7
Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
3.8
Dividends paid
3.9
Other (provide details if material)
3.10
Net cash from / (used in) financing activities
4
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
for the period
4.1
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
4.2
Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)
Current quarter
Year to date
$A'000
(6 months)
$A'000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,937)
(5,511)
18,35818,388
-
-
-
-
(954)(954)
-
-
(592)(1,194)
-
-
-
-
-
-
16,812
16,240
5,4167,010
(1,880)(1,338)
