SciDev : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SDV

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name SCIDEV LTDDate of this announcement Tuesday April 05, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security code

New class - code to be confirmed

Security description

2022 Staff $1,000 Share OfferRefer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of

+securities to be issued/transferred Issue date

49,556

03/02/2022

1.1 Name of entity SCIDEV LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SDV

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 5/4/2022

Registration number 25001150849

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

New +securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

2022 Staff $1,000 Share Offer

+Security type

ISIN code

Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 3/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

N/A. $1,000 share issue to elligible staff. Shares escrowed to 03/02/2025.

Ordinary fully or partly paid shares/units Details

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Are there CDIs issued over the +securities?

No

Is it a Partly Paid class of +security?

No

Is it a stapled class of +security?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

NA. The offer was made under the general terms of the SciDev Employee Share Scheme, details of which can be found on the Company's website at www.scidev.com.au/about-us/governance/

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

NA

Issue details

Number of +securities

49,556

