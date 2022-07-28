Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  SciDev Limited
  News
  Summary
    SDV   AU000000SDV5

SCIDEV LIMITED

(SDV)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:59 2022-07-27 pm EDT
0.3250 AUD   +18.18%
12:08aSCIDEV : SDV.ASX) 4Q FY22 results presentation
PU
07/24SCIDEV : Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C
PU
04/28SciDev Posts Fiscal Q3 EBITDA of $1.3 Million; Shares Slump 29%
MT
SciDev : SDV.ASX) 4Q FY22 results presentation

07/28/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Investor Presentation

Q4 FY22 Results

Seán Halpin

INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Anna Hooper

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

SCIDEV | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

28/07/2022

1

About SciDev

Who We Are

A leader in environmental solutions focused on water-

intensive industries

What We Do

Our solutions allow our clients to recycle and reuse

water, improve operational efficiencies and reduce

waste footprints. We provide chemistry along with Build

Own Operate and Design and Construct water

treatment technology to the mining, oil and gas and

water treatment sectors

Our Mission

To improve the operational and environmental

outcomes for our clients

SCIDEV | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

28/07/2022

2

SciDev is committed to our people, the environment and our communities

Our People

Our people are our key and we are committed to providing a safe and inclusive workplace

  • Strong focus on safety . Safety a core value and at the forefront of all operations
  • Progressing towards greater gender diversity with over 25% of our workforce female
  • Continuing to foster and develop an inclusive culture and a culture of innovation and continuous improvement

The Environment

Our environmental solutions help reduce our clients waste footprints and costs

  • We significantly reduce the volume of waste water from our clients operations
  • Our treatment technologies treat hazardous waste and remediate contaminated sites
  • Continued development of alternatives to petrochemical based chemistries, minimising environmental impact

Our Communities

We are committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work .

  • SciDev has so far pledged $ 120,000 in support of the Schools Plus 'Two Ways Science' project
  • The project helps support seven remote Indigenous schools and communities develop and implement an integrated learning program
  • Our staff raised more than $ 20,000 for the Black Dog Institute to help fund crucial mental health research, support and prevention initiatives

28/07/2022

3

Q4 Financial summary

Financial Highlights

  • Q4 Record Revenue of A$18.2m and record cash receipts of A$19.0m
  • Q4 Gross profit margin of 25% driven by increased revenue from speciality chemistry sales and BOO water treatment projects
  • Q4 Operating cashflow of A$2.6m due to increased revenue and working capital improvement
  • FY22 unaudited revenue of A$55.4m (+30% on FY21)
  • FY22 unaudited underlying EBITDA of A$2.0m

SCIDEV | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Q4 FY22

Q4 FY22

CASH

R EV EN U E

REVENUE VS Q3FY22

& EQUIVALENTS

AT 30 JUNE 2022

A$18.2m

+39%

A$14.0m

$19.0$18.2

$14.7

$13.7

$13.7

$13.1

$13.1

$12.4

$11.3

$11.2

$10.4

$10.2

$9.4

$9.8

$8.9

$8.1

$7.3

$5.7

$5.5

$5.6

$4.4

$2.2

$1.5 $1.1

1QFY20 2QFY20 3QFY20 4QFY20 1QFY21 2QFY21 3QFY21 4QFY21 1QFY22 2QFY22 3QFY22 4QFY22

Cash Receipts (A$m)

Revenue (A$m)

28/07/2022

4

Mining and Construction Summary

Quarterly Revenue (A$m)

$5.6

$6.0

$5.8

$4.6

$3.4

$2.8 $3.0 $2.8

1QFY21 2QFY21 3QFY21 4QFY21 1QFY22 2QFY22 3QFY22 4QFY22

Operational Highlights

  • Revenue slightly down on prior quarter due to timing of consumption of SciDev chemistry across mine sites
  • A$2.0m trial order received from major Nickel producer in Australia
  • Purchase order received for consultancy services to assist with tailings management optimisation at major coal producer in Queensland
  • First fill executed at greenfield coal mine in Queensland with three-year contract under negotiation
  • Significant customer interest in our suspension chemistry with a number of field trials beginning in Q1 FY23

Outlook

  • Increase reoccurring revenue in Mining by delivering successful field trials & converting to long term supply contracts
  • Continued BD initiatives to grow construction vertical across both domestic and international opportunities
  • Convert existing emulsion customers to suspension chemistry

28/07/2022

SCIDEV | INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scidev Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
