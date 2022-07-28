|
SciDev : SDV.ASX) 4Q FY22 results presentation
Investor Presentation
Q4 FY22 Results
Seán Halpin
INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Anna Hooper
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
About SciDev
|
Who We Are
|
A leader in environmental solutions focused on water-
|
|
intensive industries
|
What We Do
|
Our solutions allow our clients to recycle and reuse
|
|
water, improve operational efficiencies and reduce
|
|
waste footprints. We provide chemistry along with Build
|
|
Own Operate and Design and Construct water
|
|
treatment technology to the mining, oil and gas and
|
|
water treatment sectors
|
Our Mission
|
To improve the operational and environmental
|
|
outcomes for our clients
SciDev is committed to our people, the environment and our communities
Our People
Our people are our key and we are committed to providing a safe and inclusive workplace
-
Strong focus on safety . Safety a core value and at the forefront of all operations
-
Progressing towards greater gender diversity with over 25% of our workforce female
-
Continuing to foster and develop an inclusive culture and a culture of innovation and continuous improvement
The Environment
Our environmental solutions help reduce our clients waste footprints and costs
-
We significantly reduce the volume of waste water from our clients operations
-
Our treatment technologies treat hazardous waste and remediate contaminated sites
-
Continued development of alternatives to petrochemical based chemistries, minimising environmental impact
Our Communities
We are committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work .
-
SciDev has so far pledged $ 120,000 in support of the Schools Plus 'Two Ways Science' project
-
The project helps support seven remote Indigenous schools and communities develop and implement an integrated learning program
-
Our staff raised more than $ 20,000 for the Black Dog Institute to help fund crucial mental health research, support and prevention initiatives
Q4 Financial summary
Financial Highlights
-
Q4 Record Revenue of A$18.2m and record cash receipts of A$19.0m
-
Q4 Gross profit margin of 25% driven by increased revenue from speciality chemistry sales and BOO water treatment projects
-
Q4 Operating cashflow of A$2.6m due to increased revenue and working capital improvement
-
FY22 unaudited revenue of A$55.4m (+30% on FY21)
-
FY22 unaudited underlying EBITDA of A$2.0m
|
Q4 FY22
|
Q4 FY22
|
CASH
|
R EV EN U E
|
REVENUE VS Q3FY22
|
& EQUIVALENTS
|
AT 30 JUNE 2022
|
A$18.2m
|
+39%
|
A$14.0m
$19.0$18.2
|
|
|
$14.7
|
$13.7
|
$13.7
|
|
|
|
$13.1
|
$13.1
|
|
|
|
$12.4
|
|
|
|
$11.3
|
$11.2
|
$10.4
|
|
|
|
$10.2
|
|
|
|
$9.4
|
|
$9.8
|
|
|
$8.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$8.1
$7.3
$4.4
$2.2
$1.5 $1.1
1QFY20 2QFY20 3QFY20 4QFY20 1QFY21 2QFY21 3QFY21 4QFY21 1QFY22 2QFY22 3QFY22 4QFY22
|
Cash Receipts (A$m)
|
|
Revenue (A$m)
|
28/07/2022
|
|
|
4
Mining and Construction Summary
Quarterly Revenue (A$m)
$3.4
$2.8 $3.0 $2.8
1QFY21 2QFY21 3QFY21 4QFY21 1QFY22 2QFY22 3QFY22 4QFY22
Operational Highlights
-
Revenue slightly down on prior quarter due to timing of consumption of SciDev chemistry across mine sites
-
A$2.0m trial order received from major Nickel producer in Australia
-
Purchase order received for consultancy services to assist with tailings management optimisation at major coal producer in Queensland
-
First fill executed at greenfield coal mine in Queensland with three-year contract under negotiation
-
Significant customer interest in our suspension chemistry with a number of field trials beginning in Q1 FY23
Outlook
-
Increase reoccurring revenue in Mining by delivering successful field trials & converting to long term supply contracts
-
Continued BD initiatives to grow construction vertical across both domestic and international opportunities
-
Convert existing emulsion customers to suspension chemistry
|
|All news about SCIDEV LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
52,2 M
36,2 M
36,2 M
|Net income 2022
|
-2,20 M
-1,52 M
-1,52 M
|Net cash 2022
|
14,5 M
10,0 M
10,0 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
52,1 M
36,1 M
36,1 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,72x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,63x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|75,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SCIDEV LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|0,28 AUD
|Average target price
|0,46 AUD
|Spread / Average Target
|67,3%