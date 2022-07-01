Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Science 37 Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNCE   US8086441081

SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
1.900 USD   -5.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Science 37 : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Forman Darcy
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Science 37 Holdings, Inc. [SNCE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Delivery Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
800 PARK OFFICES DRIVE, SUITE 3606
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK NC 27709
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Forman Darcy
800 PARK OFFICES DRIVE, SUITE 3606

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC27709

Chief Delivery Officer
Signatures
/s/ Christine Pellizzari, Attorney-in-fact for Darcy Forman 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Stock Option will vest in equal monthly installments until fully vested on June 5, 2024, subject to the executive's continued service through the applicable vesting date.
(2) The total amount has been adjusted to add three derivative securities that were not previously included due to a rounding error.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Science 37 Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 92,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -29,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 233 M 233 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 601
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Science 37 Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,01 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 447%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Coman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike Zaranek Chief Financial Officer
Robert Carrington Faulkner Chairman
Jonathan Cotliar Chief Medical Officer
Christopher Ceppi Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.-83.88%233
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.64%1 920 840
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-32.87%48 118
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-50.85%47 641
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.94%46 457
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-19.01%41 372