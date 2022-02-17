Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Science 37 Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNCE   US8086441081

SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.

(SNCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Science 37 : reg;'s Community Provider Network Grows…

02/17/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Since January 2021, Science 37's community provider network has added nearly 35,000 physician providers to enable agile clinical trial execution.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., February 17, 2022- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™ bolstered its centralized network of community providers by six times during the past year, contracting with more than 800 healthcare organizations and gaining access to nearly 28 million patients worldwide.

Currently, less than three percent of physicians participate as clinical trial investigators, primarily due to infrastructure burdens that often serve as a deterrent - preventing more than 97 percent of providers from contributing to research1. By expanding its network of community providers, Science 37 enables physicians-providers to present clinical research as a care option to their patients, without having to add expensive clinical research infrastructure.

"Continuing to expand our network of community providers delivers against our mission: to accelerate research by enabling universal access to patients and providers, anywhere," said Darcy Forman, Chief Delivery Officer of Science 37. "Our community provider network helps speed patient enrollment, which has been proven to enroll up to 15 times faster than the traditional model. It also dramatically extends our investigator capacity and enables us to take on more complex study designs across most therapeutic areas."

Science 37-Certified™ community providers have the opportunity to present their patients with studies that are managed by Science 37 telemedicine investigators, or they may choose to become an investigator with Science 37 and utilize the Science 37's Agile Clinical Trial Operating System. Community providers may also become a preferred destination for patients to receive procedures that may be required to be performed in a clinical setting.

"The Science 37 Operating System, including its centralized networks, standardized processes, and unifying technology platform, enables the entire trial to be conducted by a common set of people, processes, and technology," Ms. Forman continued. "We believe this enables Science 37 to not only accelerate enrollment but also to create greater compliance to the protocol and the highest-quality data."

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research-making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Agile Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today's more agile clinical research designs with its full-stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention, and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation, and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Margie Kooman

Science 37

Phone: (984) 377-3737

Email: pr@science37.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Caroline Paul

Gilmartin

Investors@science37.com

1The Decentralized Clinical Trial Landscape, January 21, 2022, Baird Equity Research

Disclaimer

Science 37 Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 13:07:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.
07:55aScience 37®'s Community Provider Network Grows Sixfold, Reaching Nearly 28 Million Pati..
AQ
02/03Science 37® and physIQ Collaborate to Enhance Clinical Trial Data Collected from Connec..
AQ
02/03Science 37® and physIQ Collaborate to Enhance Clinical Trial Data Collected from Connec..
CI
02/02SCIENCE 37 : reg; and PhysIQ Collaborate to Enhance…
PU
01/18Science 37 to Offer Operating System Access to Worldwide Clinical Trials Under New Part..
MT
01/18Worldwide Clinical Trials and Science 37® Partner to Advance Agile Clinical Trials&trad..
AQ
01/18Worldwide Clinical Trials and Science 37 Partners to Advance Agile Clinical Trials and ..
CI
01/13NEW SCIENCE 37® REPORT : Nearly 100% of Biopharma…
PU
01/13SCIENCE 37 : reg; to Become Publicly Listed via Merger…
PU
2021Science 37 holdings, inc. - 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 54,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -70,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 952 M 952 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales 2022 7,83x
Nbr of Employees 590
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Science 37 Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,30 $
Average target price 18,33 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Coman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike Zaranek Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Cotliar Chief Medical Officer
Christopher Ceppi Chief Technology Officer
John W. Hubbard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCIENCE 37 HOLDINGS, INC.-33.44%952
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.95%2 245 311
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-16.41%80 789
SEA LIMITED-36.71%79 559
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-21.57%61 576
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.75%47 073